CBSE Mandates Full-Time Mental Health Counsellors In Schools: Here's Why It's Essential For Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a significant update aimed at strengthening students' mental health and providing them access to career guidance. The board has made it mandatory for all affiliated secondary and senior secondary schools to appoint mental health and career counsellors.

Under the revised norms, schools must appoint one wellness teacher and one career counsellor for every 500 students enrolled in Classes IX to XII. These teachers will conduct social-emotional learning sessions for students. Additionally, they will provide psycho-social support and career guidance. CBSE has mentioned that all appointed counsellors must complete a 50-hour CBSE-recognised training programme to maintain consistent standards across schools.

Why is it essential?

A student's life today is more than just textbooks and exams; emotional and social development is just as critical as academic scores. The high-pressure environment requires emotional and social support for optimal mental health and overall well-being.

Mental health counselling is crucial for students for several reasons. It provides a supportive environment where they can openly discuss and process feelings, trauma, bullying, or identity struggles. Many students face various stressors, such as academic pressure, social challenges, and personal issues, which can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems. Having access to counselling allows them to address these issues before they escalate.

It also teaches emotional literacy, helping students understand what they are feeling and giving them tools like mindfulness or cognitive reframing to manage those feelings.

The role of the school counsellors

Schools should have mental health counsellors because they play a vital role in promoting a healthy school environment. A counsellor doesn't just "talk about feelings." They serve as a bridge between the student's home life, their social world, and their academic performance.

Counsellors can educate students about mental health, helping to reduce stigma and increasing awareness of available resources. They can also identify students who may be struggling and provide early intervention, which is key to preventing more serious mental health issues later on.

Moreover, mental health counsellors can support students in developing coping strategies and skills for managing stress, improving their overall well-being and academic performance. By fostering a culture of care and support, schools can create a more positive atmosphere that encourages learning and personal growth.

Benefits of prioritising mental health in schools

1. Improves academic performance

Providing mental health counselling helps stabilise a student's emotional state, which directly impacts their academic performance by increasing the capacity to learn.

2. Reduces behavioural issues

Counselling addresses the root cause of outbursts or withdrawal, leading to fewer disciplinary actions.

3. Better career outcomes

Students who learn to manage stress and communicate effectively in school are better prepared for the workplace and adult relationships.

4. Suicide prevention

In the most serious cases, having a trained professional on-site saves lives by identifying high-risk individuals and providing immediate support.

Schools are where children spend the majority of their waking hours. Mental health counselling in schools is essential for supporting students' emotional and psychological well-being, which ultimately contributes to their success both in and out of the classroom.

