Benefits Of Yoga: Can Yoga Cure Anaemia?

Pranayamas can help boost haemoglobin levels in the blood

What is anaemia?

Anaemia is a condition caused when there is a lack of red blood cells in the body. The most common cause of anaemia is iron deficiency. Although, many factors can result in low haemoglobin.

Having proper levels of haemoglobin is important for an array of reasons. Red blood cells help carry oxygen across the body. Hence, the lack of these cells can cause various other health complications.

Can yoga cure anaemia?

Yoga is globally recognised for its many benefits to the human body. Yoga helps facilitate better functioning of the heart. This can help improve the haemoglobin levels in the body. Certain yoga poses can do a better job at improving one's haemoglobin levels.

Along with practicing yoga, one must also consider other factors that influence one's haemoglobin levels. You are encouraged to also include iron-rich foods into your diet. As we know, anaemia is often caused due to iron deficiency. Avoid drinking and quit smoking. A sedentary lifestyle can also reduce your body's ability to absorb the important nutrients it needs even if you are eating healthy.

Which yoga poses can cure anaemia?

Here are 3 easy yoga asanas that have been proven to improve haemoglobin levels in the body:

1. Nadi Shodhan Pranayama

Sit with your back straight and your legs folded

Place your right hand's tips of the index and middle finger on your forehead, between your eyebrows

Now, gently place the thumb over your right nostril

Place your ring finger on the left nostril

Lift your thumb and inhale from your right nostril and place your hand back on your right nostril

Exhale from your left nostril and then inhale from the same nostril

Repeat this a few times

Make sure to not force the breathing, this exercise is supposed to be gentle and relaxing

2. Sarvangasana

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

3. Viparitakarani

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

Try these easy yoga asanas and pranayama to increase your haemoglobin levels. As discussed above, various other factors need to be considered when incorporating yoga into your routine if you wish to increase red blood cells in your body. We also encourage you to see a doctor as they can help you better navigate what is best for you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.