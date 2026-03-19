Can Two Strength Training Sessions Per Week Keep You Fit? Study Says Yes

Have you ever felt extremely motivated to work out five days a week, only to find that your enthusiasm fades and you stop exercising altogether? This is a common issue that many people face, which makes it difficult to maintain a consistent workout routine. However, when it comes to exercise, remember that something is always better than nothing. Various studies indicate that even just five minutes of exercise can provide significant health benefits. Additionally, a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine revealed that training all major muscle groups twice a week is sufficient to see notable improvements in strength, muscle size, and overall physical function.

After reviewing data from over 30,000 people, the experts have shifted away from perfect gym routines toward a much simpler, more inclusive message. In simple terms, the study defines consistency over complexity as the fitness mantra.

Anything is better than nothing

The study emphasises that moving from a sedentary lifestyle to any form of resistance training is the most powerful thing you can do for your long-term health.

The findings of the study also show that simple resistance exercises can help improve muscle strength, balance, walking speed and overall fitness.

5 major findings of the study include:

2 Days is the sweet spot

The study suggests that performing strength training that trains all major muscle groups just twice a week is enough to see significant improvements in strength, muscle size, and physical function.

The Gym is optional

You don't need heavy barbells or expensive machines. The findings show that resistance bands, bodyweight exercises, and home-based routines are highly effective for general health.

Consistency over intensity

The study further mentions that you don't need a complex plan or fancy lifting techniques. The results showed that as long as you put in consistent effort and stick to your routine, the style of training would not affect the results.

Adjust as per your goals

While just doing it works for health, you can tweak your routine if you have a specific goal:

For strength: Lift heavier weights (fewer reps)

For muscle growth: Do more total sets per week (around 10 sets per muscle group).

For power: Move the weight as fast as possible during the push or pull phase.

Do not overtrain

You don't have to lift until your muscles literally give out to see results. This makes training much more approachable for beginners and older adults.

If you've been overwhelmed by fitness influencers or complicated gym programs, these guidelines can help you formulate a simpler and sustainable workout plan.

Find a way to challenge your muscles twice a week-whether that's a 20-minute bodyweight circuit in your living room or a quick session with bands-and just keep doing it. Remember, consistency is key.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.