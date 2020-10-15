Can Stress Make Acne Worse? Dermatologist Explains The Link And Tips To Prevent This

Stress can lead to insomnia, digestive issues, acne and much more

Stress has become a common part of everyone's life these days. But it is okay to ignore stress? When left uncontrolled stress can be harmful to your health in various ways. It can make you eat more and lead to weight gain. Chronic stress can also put you at a higher risk of heart disease. There are several other health conditions like poor digestion, frequent headaches, anxiety, poor immunity, low energy levels, insomnia and more which can be a result of stress when left untreated. You might not know but stress can be a reason behind breakouts too. Studies have highlighted that stress can make acne worse as it is linked with several factors that can trigger this skin condition. To explain how stress can make acne worse, we spoke to Dr. Monica Bambroo, head of dermatology and cosmetology at Artemis Hospital. Read here to know the link and how to fight this.

Stress and acne: Here's the link

Dr. Banbroo explains, "Around 85% of people experience acne at some point or the other. It usually appears on the face, back, or even at neck and shoulders. The most common misconception is that stress can directly cause acne whereas the reality is stress triggers hormonal changes resulting in breakouts and worsening the existing acne issues."

When you are stressed, you face disrupted sleep patterns and digestive issues which reflect on your skin. People with the existing acne issues face more often breakouts creating itchiness and blemishes that might further increase bacterial colonization creating redness and inflammation.

Poor eating habits and lifestyle can also contribute to acne

Stress release hormones like cortisol and androgens that escalate the production of sebum, a protective, oily substance influencing the behavior of the sebaceous glands and can aggravate acne. Besides, white blood cells attracted to these bacteria secrete chemicals called cytokines that may damage the wall of the sebaceous glands and lead to an inflammatory reaction. All these factors may convert mild acne-prone people to moderate or severe acne.

Moreover, stress also leads to a variant of acne known as acne excorie where stress leads to compulsive itching and excoriating the inflamed acne, leading to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and scars, which usually takes much longer to resolve.

Stress management can help you deal with several health issues

Stress alone isn't the cause of acne, various factors like hormonal imbalance, excessive oil production, and dead skin cells contribute to it. However, stress does play an active role in escalating the existing acne. Therefore it is advisable to stay stress-free or try eliminating its causes. Practicing mindfulness meditation, exercise and other recreational activities can help to stay calm and manage stress levels. Besides, maintaining healthy food habits is also important. If the condition still doesn't improve then it is advisable to consult a dermatologist and take the necessary treatment.

