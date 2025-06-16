Can Stress Lead To Cognitive Decline? Doctor Decodes The Link

Stress can be significantly harmful to your physical, emotional and overall well-being, especially when it becomes chronic. Chronic stress can disrupt your hormones and even increase the risk of several mental health conditions. A recent study has revealed that stress can contribute to cognitive decline and increase dementia risk.

Both short-term and long-term stress can interfere with various cognitive processes including attention, focus, decision making and even memory impairment. To understand the link, we spoke to Dr. Dinika Anand, Clinical Psychologist, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital. Here are all the insights.

Stress and cognitive decline: Expert explains the link

"Stress, by definition, happens when demands on an individual outweigh their ability to cope. When such stress is chronic, it induces a long-term physiological reaction - most importantly the ongoing release of stress hormones such as cortisol, which can interfere with proper brain function," said Dr. Anand.

Unresolved stress can cause cognitive impairment, in both the short and long term.

The expert further explained that short-term stress directly impacts attention, focus, decision-making and memory. "When in a state of stress, an individual can struggle to focus, understand things, or even fail to remember details precisely."

"This is because stress commits mental resources to coping with perceived danger, leaving fewer resources for the tasks at hand. Sleep is also usually disrupted, impacting further memory consolidation and mood control," Dr. Anand added.

On the other hand, chronic stress can cause profound damage. "When the body is constantly in the 'fight or flight' state, the brain does not get time to recover and important regions that are responsible for learning and memory - for example, the hippocampus - can become smaller or operate sub-optimally."

"This is especially important in children who develop in high-stress environments, where development of the brain can be disrupted, as demonstrated in studies on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs)," he highlighted.

Additionally, stress can trigger unhealthy habits including poor sleep, unhealthy diet and lack of physical activity, all of which contribute significantly to brain health.

"As a psychotherapist, I think the real problem isn't just the presence of stress-it's what we do with it. Denying or repressing stress is undermining. Rather, accepting stress, getting to the bottom of why we feel it, and building coping skills-whether emotional, behavioural, or with professional assistance-are crucial to maintaining mental clarity and long-term cognitive health," he concluded.

How to reduce stress and its impact

1. Practice stress management techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, and mindfulness.

2. Exercise is a powerful stress reliever that can enhance mood and improve overall mental health.

3. A balanced diet rich in nutrients can support brain health and help mitigate the effects of stress on the body.

4. Prioritise quality sleep to help the brain recover and consolidate memories, which is crucial for cognitive function.

5. Learn to recognise sources of stress and develop coping strategies.

Chronic stress has been linked to conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, poor immunity and digestive problems. Follow these tips to manage stress effectively and do not hesitate to consult an expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.