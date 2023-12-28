Can Coconut Water Help You Lose Weight? Here's The Answer

coconut water is rich in potassium and magnesium

Coconut water is hydrating, refreshing and nutritious. It is a natural source of several essential minerals. Drinking coconut water is good for your heart and helps prevent the formation of kidney stones. If you exercise regularly, you can drink coconut water to replenish electrolytes lost during exercise. The benefits of drinking coconut water are well known. But it still remains a mystery whether coconut water is weight loss friendly or not. In this article, let's decode this.

Can coconut water aid in weight loss? Let's find out

Weight loss is a common goal for several individuals. However, many are still looking for the ultimate weight loss foods and drinks. Can coconut water be your secret weapon for weight loss?

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra listed 5 ways coconut water can help with weight loss.

1. Enhances metabolism: Coconut water can keep you hydrated, thanks to its high electrolyte content. Better hydration helps your body function optimally, including your metabolism.

2. Low in calories: Most beverages contain added sugar with some extra calories. Coconut water can be your perfect hydrating drink that won't sabotage your calorie count. With minimum calories, it can also offer you multiple nutrients.

3. Maximises your workouts: Coconut water contains essential electrolytes such as potassium, sodium and magnesium. These electrolytes support muscle recovery and function.

4. Boosts fibre intake: A fibre-rich diet can keep you full for longer and suppress appetite. "Coconut water contains a small amount of fibre, which can help curb those snack cravings," Batra mentioned.

5. Balances sugar: Coconut water contains natural sugar unlike other sports drinks and packed fruit juices. Therefore, drinking coconut water will not cause blood sugar spikes.

The nutritionist also highlighted that coconut water alone cannot do the magic. It may aid in weight loss but it works best as a part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.