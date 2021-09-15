Build Muscle Power With Plyometric Exercises: Here Are 8 Moves To Try

Plyometric exercises require you to exert your muscles to their maximum potential

Highlights Plyometrics exercises help you work on your muscles

Plyometric exercises can help increase speed, endurance, and strength

Try these expert recommended exercises to build muscle strength

Plyometrics exercise routines help the muscles of the body to become more flexible and stronger. This exercise routine uses the force of different movements to build muscle power. The benefits of plyometric exercises are many and they contribute greatly in building a healthier body structure. So, make plyometrics exercise a part of your daily workout routine. In an Instagram post, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrated a few of these exercises. In the caption, she mentioned that plyometrics was "a type of exercise training that uses the speed and force of different movements to build muscle power".

She added that the main focus of plyometric training was "to expand and contract muscles as quickly as possible". Yasmin also shared with her followers a list of the workouts with the number of repetitions. Here they are:

1) Db Squat + Alt Side Bend (10 Reps)

2) Butt Kicks (20 Reps)

3) Suicide Push-up (10 Reps)

4) Butt Kicks (20 Reps)

5) 12 Prone Lat Pull (10 Reps)

6) Butt Kicks (20 Reps)

7) Sit up with Opposite Elbow to Knee (10 Reps)

8) Butt Kicks (20 Reps)

Take a look at Yasmin's informational video here:

Due to COVID-19, many gyms are yet to open and, hence, everyone's workout routines have taken a backseat. But like Yasmin pointed out, it is easy to squeeze in some time for exercise at the end of a long day. She demonstrated a routine that helps in strengthening the upper body muscles. It includes Push Up + Pike Ankle Tap, Bent-Over Biceps Curl + Straight Arm Hammer Kickback, Double Supine Skullcrusher in TT, Hammer External Rotation + Lateral Raise and Goal Post Superman with Lat Pull. Click here to read more about it.

Coming back to Yasmin's plyometric exercises, try the routines at home for better muscle strength and flexibility. Remember, it takes a lot of hard work and discipline to get a toned physique and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.