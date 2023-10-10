Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023: Here Are Some Avoidable Factors That Are Increasing Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023: A pink ribbon is used to represent breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the cells of the breast. It typically forms in the ducts (tubes that carry milk to the nipple) or lobules (glands that produce milk). Breast cancer can occur in both men and women, but it is more common in women.

While it is impossible to completely avoid breast cancer, certain lifestyle choices can help reduce the risk. Maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, limiting alcohol consumption, not smoking, and breastfeeding may lower the chances of developing breast cancer. Additionally, early detection through regular mammograms and clinical breast exams can increase the chances of successful treatment.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed globally in October every year. Its purpose is to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote early detection, support those affected by the disease, and raise funds for research, prevention, and treatment. During this month, various campaigns, events, fundraisers, and educational activities take place to spread information about breast health, self-examination, and screening methods.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is recognised because breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide, affecting millions of individuals and causing significant mortality. The month serves as an opportunity to educate the public, empower women to take charge of their health, contribute to research efforts, and provide support and resources for those affected by breast cancer. We can recognise this month by discussing breast cancer and ways to prevent it. Read on as we share adjustable factors that are increasing your risk of breast cancer.

These 10 alterable factors are increasing your risk of breast cancer:

1. Obesity

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of developing breast cancer, especially after menopause.

2. Lack of physical activity

A sedentary lifestyle and lack of regular exercise can contribute to breast cancer risk.

3. Alcohol consumption

Regular and excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.

4. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Long-term use of HRT, especially oestrogen-progestin combination therapy, can increase the risk of breast cancer.

5. Delayed childbirth and fewer pregnancies

Women who have their first child after the age of 30 or have fewer pregnancies have a higher risk of breast cancer.

6. Not breastfeeding

Women who do not breastfeed or breastfeed for shorter durations have a slightly higher risk of breast cancer.

7. Birth control pill use

Using oral contraceptives for an extended period may slightly increase the risk of breast cancer.

8. Environmental factors

Exposure to certain chemicals and pollutants, such as pesticides and chemicals in plastic, may increase breast cancer risk.

9. Poor diet

A diet high in processed foods, saturated fats, and low in fruits and vegetables may contribute to an increased risk of breast cancer.

10. Smoking

Smoking tobacco has been associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, particularly among premenopausal women.

Following a healthy lifestyle and making necessary changes to alter these factors can greatly reduce your risk of breast cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.