Brain: Boost Your Cognitive Function By Incorporating These Changes To Your Lifestyle

As we age, changes occur in our brains that also affect mental function. As one of the most feared effects of ageing, cognitive decline is common. However, cognitive decline is not always the result. Living a long and fulfilling life depends on maintaining the health of your brain. The following are simple strategies to maintain the health and efficiency of your brain. Keep reading as we share tips that will help boost and maintain cognitive function.

8 Ways lifestyle changes can help boost your cognitive health:

1. Workout regularly

Aerobic exercise, both high- and moderate-intensity, has several health benefits beyond heart health. They benefit your brain as well. Engaging in physical activity elevates your heart health and happiness, lowers stress levels, and increases brain alertness. To have an impact, not much action is required. Long-term cognitive benefits of 20 to 30 minutes of moderate-paced aerobic exercise have been demonstrated.

2. Eat healthy

Consuming heart-healthy foods, such as nuts, salmon, whole grains, olive oil, and fresh produce, can also help to maintain the health of your brain. Along with reducing your risk of heart disease, this kind of diet may also help you maintain a healthy weight.

3. Stimulate the brain

Brainy activities create new connections between nerve cells and may even help the brain generate new neurones, establishing neurological "plasticity" and accumulating a functional reserve that acts as a buffer against future cell loss, according to research conducted on humans and animals.

4. Manage your heart health

Age-related cognitive loss is more likely in those with high blood pressure in their middle years. Make changes to your lifestyle to minimise your pressure. Remain slender, engage in regular exercise, consume no more than two drinks each day, manage your stress, and eat healthily.

5. Get good sleep

One of the main factors affecting memory and focus is inadequate sleep. Sleep, according to scientists, improves memory and brain health by consolidating memories and removing aberrant proteins from the brain. For adults to benefit and function at their best cognitively every day, they require seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

6. Don't ignore the stress

Stress can cause anxiety and have an impact on mood and memory. Weekly stress-reduction activities will help you feel more at ease overall. Stress, both chronic and intermittent, has a detrimental effect on the brain and has even been connected to chronic sickness and inflammation. Reduce your stress levels.

7. Socialise

For our health and well-being, healthy relationships might be just as important as diet and exercise. Keeping up a robust social network has been linked to longer, healthier life expectancies. In particular, if you live alone, seek out opportunities to interact with friends, family, and other people.

8. Quit smoking

It has been demonstrated that nicotine from tobacco damages the heart and blood arteries, which lowers the quantity of oxygen that reaches the brain and impairs memory. Our medical professionals and therapists are aware that stopping is difficult.

Finally, if you're worried about your memory or the health of your brain, make an appointment with your primary care physician.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.