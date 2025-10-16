Bloated Before Your Period? Nutritionist Shares Natural Ways To Beat PMS Bloat

Struggling with bloating, puffiness, or sluggishness just before your period? You are not alone. Many women experience premenstrual water retention and digestive slowdowns due to hormonal fluctuations. But you do not always need medication - simple, natural remedies can help you feel lighter, more energised, and in control of your body.

If you usually feel sluggish, bloated, or puffy prior to your period, you should try a few natural remedies instead of immediately reaching for pills.

According to celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra, hormones play a major role in the "heaviness" that many women feel in the days before their periods. The body may retain water and salt due to fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone, which can also slow down digestion. The outcome is a bloated tummy, discomfort, and generalised puffiness.

But the good news? Some simple cures found in nature can make a significant difference. Prior to the onset of your period, a few common kitchen ingredients may help your body eliminate extra water, ease sluggish digestion, and restore balance.

Here's your simple PMS bloat-fix trio, according to Lovneet Batra:

Ajwain-Jeera-Saunf Water

This age-old Indian cure for bloating and water retention is a traditional digestive tonic made from fennel (saunf), cumin (jeera) and carom seeds (ajwain). These seeds contain essential oils that help with detoxification, gas reduction and digestive enzyme stimulation.

Add four cups of water, bring to a boil, add a teaspoon each of ajwain, jeera, and saunf, simmer for 10 minutes, and drink warm throughout the day. The combination helps you feel lighter and more energised by releasing trapped gas, boosting metabolism, and eliminating excess fluids.

Banana

One of the best pre-period snacks is the banana. Rich in potassium, it helps the body balance sodium levels and reduce bloating caused by water retention. Banana fibre also aids digestion, while its natural sweetness curbs cravings for sugary or salty foods that can worsen PMS symptoms.

Try eating one banana mid-morning or right before exercise to keep your body in balance.

Ginger

When it comes to gut health, ginger is a powerhouse. It contains compounds like gingerol that ease bloating and discomfort by relaxing gut muscles and reducing inflammation. Additionally, it improves digestion and facilitates better nutrient processing. After meals, a cup of warm ginger tea can help relax your system and soothe your stomach, especially during the premenstrual period.

By incorporating these easy, natural remedies into your routine in the days before your period, you can feel lighter, more comfortable, and have greater control over your cycle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.