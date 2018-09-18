Binge Eating Disorder: 5 Tips To Stop Binge Eating

Binge eating can take a major toll on your mental health.

Can't stop binge eating? Binge eating disorder (BED) is a serious issue that affects millions of people all around the world. Binge eating can take a major toll on your mental health as well as self-esteem. Binge eating means you might have eat a lot of food in just a few hours even if you are not hungry. Then you quickly feel shame or guilt about it. A few simple modifications in your diet and lifestyle can help you with binge eating disorder while improving your overall health and well being at the same time.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here are some effective ways to stop binge eating:

1. Stop dieting, restricting and depriving yourself: Instead of following diets that focus on cutting out the entire food groups or simply eliminating calorie intake from your diet in an effort to lose weight, focus on making some healthy changes in your diet. Include fibre rich foods that will keep you full for longer like whole grains, unprocessed foods like fresh fruits, dark, green vegetables and fibre. Eat calories or junk food in moderation instead of simply excluding them from your diet. This will prevent binge eating and promote better health.

2. Stay hydrated: Drinking lots of water throughout the day is a simple yet an effective way to curb cravings and stop overeating. Increasing water intake is associated with decreased calorie consumption and less hunger. Drinking plenty of water all day long can boost metabolism and aid in weight loss. Therefore, you should listen to your body and drink when you feel thirsty to ensure you are staying well hydrated.

3. Adequate sleep: Getting enough sleep not only impacts hunger levels and appetite, but sleep deprivation may be linked to binge eating. Aim to sleep for at least eight hours per night to keep your appetite in check and reduce the risk of binge eating. Ensure that you go to bed on the same time and wake up at the same time.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Clean out your kitchen: If your kitchen is full pf junk food it will be much easier to binge eat when cravings start to strike. On the contrary, keeping healthy foods can reduce your risk of emotional eating by limiting the number of unhealthy options. You should remove processed snack foods like chips, chocolates, candies and frozen foods and replace them by healthier alternatives like fresh fruits and vegetables, protein bars, healthy nuts and seeds.

5. Stress: One of the main reasons you might be craving for unhealthy, fatty foods is stress. Interestingly people who are on diet, tend to increase their food consumption when stressed. But they do not overeat healthy foods instead they opt for the same food they normally shun.

Photo Credit: iStock

