Binge Eating Tied To Emotional Pain, Not Hunger: Nutritionist

Binge eating goes far beyond the occasional indulgence. It is a recurring pattern of consuming large quantities of food in a short time, often driven by emotional triggers rather than genuine hunger. It is typically followed by feelings of guilt, shame, and a loss of control. Unlike festive feasting or casual overeating, binge episodes often happen in private and are linked to deeper emotional distress, stress, or restrictive dieting habits.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija highlights that the urge to binge or cheat on a diet is rarely about physical hunger, it's more often tied to emotional stress. Many people find themselves reaching for food even after a full meal, especially when grappling with overwhelming emotions or frustration from not seeing visible progress. According to Pooja, binge eating can stem from impulsivity during emotional highs or confusion during emotional lows. It's one of the many unhealthy coping mechanisms that surface when we don't feel in control. She says that healing from these patterns takes time, and real progress often begins with small, internal shifts, the kind that may not be flashy or Instagram-worthy, but are vital for long-term well-being.

Taking to her Instagram, the nutritionist shares that emotional distress, rather than actual hunger, is the cause of the drive to binge eat. It is a way of expressing sadness over the absence of noticeable changes in one's physical appearance.

“The urge to binge eat isn't hunger. It is just heartbreak. You're grieving the results you can't see,” Pooja Makhija says in the video.

She advises that the real transformation begins with the changes that one cannot see. Internal changes are important indicators of healing alongside fat loss. Pooja urges to seek out improvements that might not be instantly visible:

Lesser energy crashes

Better sleep quality

Reduced bloating

Decreased cravings

Improved sugar levels

Better insulin control

More stable moods

Hormone rebalancing

“That is progress. Just not the kind that Instagram celebrates,” Pooja Makhija says.

Pooja further mentions that healing takes place gradually and often goes undetected. Illustrating with analogies, Pooja says that we don't smash our phone just because it's slow to load, or we don't rip out a plant just because it hasn't bloomed yet.

“You're not weak, you're tired,” Pooja says in the caption. The brain craves a fast dopamine rush when we are exhausted, such as comfort food, or sugar, but this backfires. It intensifies the losing cycle.

Progress often requires understanding and patience. It is important to trust the healing process and refrain from self-criticism. According to the nutritionist, giving up might occur just before big changes occur.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.