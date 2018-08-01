Beware! Air Pollution Can Up Lung Cancer Risk In Young People

A large chunk of lung cancer patients are non-smokers, it is due to air pollution

Air pollution is on the rise, and of the many health risks it brings with itself, but a recent study revealed something shocking. A new study suggests that air pollution can increase the risk of lung cancer among people below the age of 40. According to the study conducted by the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, and the Lung Care Foundation, 50% cancer patients are non-smokers. In June 2018, 150 patients were treated for lung cancer and of these, 74 were non-smokers. So what triggers lung cancer in these people? Its air pollution! Experts say that air pollution strongly contributes to rise in lung cancer cases. Fumes from industries and vehicle emissions contribute to this increase in lung cancer cases. Young people, especially women are the victims of this sudden increase in lung cancer cases.

Experts also talk about the impact of the same on children. Kids are exposed to the poor quality of air right from birth and much before they start smoking, their lungs get infected. Exposure to PM 2.5 level of pollution is as bad as smoking one cigarette in a day. Therefore, these kids are at a higher risk of developing lung cancer. It was also found that 30% patients, initially, had been misdiagnosed with tuberculosis and received treatment for it months before the cancer treatment was initiated.

A couple of months ago, Delhi's air quality was termed 'hazardous.'The conditions have improved significantly at present; nevertheless, the health risks posed by air pollution are many. Therefore, it is extremely important for people to learn how to tackle air pollution and how to save themselves from its negative effects.

Here's how you can save yourself from the negative effects of air pollution.

1. Wear an N95 mask each time you have to go out.

2. Asthma and COPD patients must use N99 for protection from pollution.

3. Avoid going out as much as possible.

4. Do not reuse your mask for more than 2 to 3 days.

5. Keep plants inside your home, plants like jasmine, peace lily and snake plant can help you keep pollution away.

6. Avoid wearing shoes inside your home.

7. Avoid smoking inside the house.

8. Clean every part of your house regularly, dusting is a must on a regular basis.

