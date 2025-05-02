Besan Chilla & Other Desi Dishes That Can Be Beneficial For The Heart

Desi dishes can be incredibly beneficial for heart health when prepared using wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients and healthy cooking methods. Traditional Indian cuisine often includes heart-friendly spices like turmeric, garlic, and cumin, and ingredients like lentils, whole grains, and vegetables, all of which contribute to reducing inflammation, lowering bad cholesterol, and supporting healthy blood pressure. By using methods like steaming, grilling, or light sautéing instead of deep-frying, desi meals can become not just flavourful but also excellent allies in maintaining cardiovascular health. Keep reading as we share desi foods to help you better manage your heart health.

Desi dishes that are beneficial for the heart

1. Besan chilla

Made with gram flour (besan), onions, green chilies, and herbs, besan chilla is rich in fibre and protein while being low in glycemic index. Besan contains unsaturated fats and is a good source of magnesium, which helps in maintaining a steady heartbeat and lowering blood pressure. When cooked with minimal oil, this savoury pancake becomes a heart-healthy breakfast or snack.

2. Khichdi

Khichdi made with split yellow moong dal and brown rice is light, easy to digest, and packed with plant-based proteins and fibre. Moong dal is low in fat and high in antioxidants, which help reduce oxidative stress on the heart. Using brown rice adds whole grains, which are associated with lower cholesterol levels and better heart function.

3. Palak dal

Combining spinach with toor or moong dal makes a nutrient-dense dish full of iron, potassium, and folate, all essential for heart health. Spinach helps relax blood vessels and improve arterial function, while the dal provides protein without the saturated fat found in animal sources. It's a great low-sodium dish if prepared with minimal salt.

4. Bhindi

Okra is rich in soluble fibre, which helps reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol. A light stir-fry with minimal oil and traditional spices like turmeric and cumin makes for a heart-friendly side dish. Okra also has antioxidants that reduce inflammation and support better lipid profiles.

5. Ragi dosa

Ragi (finger millet) is a whole grain high in calcium, fibre, and polyphenols. It helps control cholesterol levels and improve blood sugar regulation, reducing the risk of heart disease. Ragi dosa is a crispy, satisfying dish when made without excessive oil and served with a low-fat chutney.

6. Vegetable pulao

A vegetable pulao made with brown rice or millets like foxtail or barnyard millet is rich in fibre and complex carbs. Adding vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans provides antioxidants, potassium, and magnesium. This combination supports healthy blood pressure and improves cholesterol levels.

7. Tandoori paneer

Paneer is a good source of protein and calcium. When grilled instead of fried and marinated in yogurt with spices like garlic and turmeric, it becomes a flavourful, low-fat dish that supports muscle repair and cardiovascular health. Choosing low-fat paneer makes it even more heart-friendly.

8. Lauki

Bottle gourd is low in calories and high in water content, which helps regulate blood pressure and keeps the heart from overworking. Its potassium and fibre content contribute to reduced cholesterol and better circulation. When cooked in a light curry with minimal oil, lauki becomes a soothing and nutritious heart-friendly option.

9. Rajma

Kidney beans are loaded with soluble fibre, magnesium, and folate, which are crucial for lowering bad cholesterol and maintaining normal blood pressure. A well-prepared rajma dish with less salt and oil can be a powerful addition to a heart-healthy diet, especially when paired with brown rice or millets.

Add these foods to your diet to better manage your heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.