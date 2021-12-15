How Much Vitamin C Do You Need In A Day And Natural Sources? Expert Answers

Vitamin C can be obtained from foods rich in Vitamin C or supplements

Vitamin C is a vital nutrient for health. In fact, a diet loaded with foods rich in Vitamin C, such as oranges, kiwi, and peppers, helps more than just the immune system. Apart from maintaining bone and skin health, Vitamin C is also an antioxidant. However, this antioxidant isn't naturally made by the body. So, it's crucial to obtain it from foods rich in Vitamin C, or supplements. In an Instagram post, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad outlined the importance of Vitamin C, and said that apart from being a “powerful anti-oxidant”, it also “blocks the enzyme tyrosinase” that's responsible for the formation of the pigment melanin.

As a result, Dr Jaishree Sharad, added, “it prevents hyperpigmentation”. The other benefits of Vitamin C, she said, were protecting the skin from the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays, repairing DNA damage and collagen synthesis, and helping in healing wounds.

On the quantity to be taken as supplement every day, Dr Jaishree Sharad said that about 90 mg for men and 75 mg for women was enough. But in cases of pigmentation or other skin conditions, she said that an adult would need “1000 mg per day”.

In another slide on her post, Dr Jaishree Sharad mentioned about the foods rich in Vitamin C — orange, lemon, kiwi, pineapple, cherries, blueberries, papaya, tomato, and broccoli.

Here's the post:

