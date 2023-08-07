Banana And Avocado: These Two Fruits Can Help You Beat Stress Effectively, Here's How

Bananas are a good source of potassium

In our daily rush, we face many challenges that bring stress. Health experts say stress can harm our overall health in many ways. Uncontrolled stress can negatively affect your physical as well as metal health. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her latest Instagram Stories, talks about how two simple fruits can act like stressbusters. And these are: bananas and avocados. According to nutritionist Batra, "Both these fruits help the mind relax, instantly making you happier." Let's find out how.

Stress management: Here's how banana and avocado might help

Batra also provided detailed benefits of both these fruits:

1. Bananas:

Bananas stand as a valuable vitamin B6 source, essential for generating serotonin - an influential neurotransmitter that aids mood regulation and induces relaxation. Furthermore, bananas naturally encompass tryptophan, fostering a serene sense of calmness and overall well-being.

2. Avocados:

Avocados are rich in an array of B vitamins, encompassing B5, B6 and folate at significant levels. All these B vitamins and folates are essential for energy production and stress reduction.

In another post, she shared a list of essential nutrients that can help boost mental health. Here's the list:

As per Batra, these are important nutrients for mental health. In the caption of that post, she says, "The foods we consume provide more than just physical sustenance; they hold the potential to fuel our minds, uplift our spirits, and promote emotional balance."

1. Magnesium: This trace element's impact on the nervous system extends to neurotransmitter metabolism and release. Its presence ensures relaxed muscles, stable blood pressure, and robust bone health.

2. Complex Carbohydrates: They prompt heightened serotonin production in the brain, aiding stress reduction by stabilising blood pressure.

3. Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine): Within the essential B vitamin group, B6 stands out for its role in managing depression physiologically. Acting as a cofactor, it assists in synthesising serotonin, a mood-regulating hormone derived from tryptophan. The metabolite of folate, itself vital for brain-body communication, further contributes to its impact.

4. Vitamin C: A substantial reservoir resides in adrenal glands, responsible for stress hormone production. Vitamin C's role in lowering cortisol levels (stress hormone) and reducing blood pressure during high-stress situations is noteworthy.

5. Essential Fatty Acids: Integral to effective bodily functions, especially brain health. Omega-3s not only aid in managing psychological and physical stress but also help temper cortisol surges.

6. Probiotics: Emerging research ties gut health to mental well-being. Microorganisms, including probiotics in the gut, are linked to mood regulation by curbing inflammation, generating positive neurotransmitters, and influencing stress responses.

7. Folates: Enhance concentration and counteract free radicals' effects.

8. Zinc: Crucial for optimal brain and nerve functioning.

Take a look at her post below:

So, add enough bananas and avocados to your diet and stay stress free.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.