Back Pain Remedies: Know How A Good Posture Can Help

If back pain has become a daily occurrence for you, then you must definitely not ignore it. The less attention you pay to back pain, the worse it gets to treat it successfully. Poor posture, long hours of sitting, not being physically active, lack of exercise and being overweight are a few of the many causes for back pain. Improving your lifestyle, regular exercise and stretching can help in alleviating back pain. Improving posture can be another effective way of preventing back pain and keeping it away.

Back health and posture: Know the link

To improve your posture, you need to train your body to stand, walk, sit and lie down in position where least strain is placed on the supporting muscles and ligaments.

If you have a good posture, it can help in preventing back pain and muscle pain. It helps in keeping bones and joints aligned and ensures that muscles are used properly. A good posture can reduce wear and tear of joint surfaces and can reduce risk of arthritis. Having a good posture while standing, sitting and lying down also helps in reducing tiredness and fatigue. It enables the body to use muscles more efficiently and use lesser energy.

Here are some tips to improve your posture in order to avoid back pain

1. Make sure you sit with your back straight and shoulders back

2. Use a towel or a small cushion to support your back and maintain its normal curves

3. Distribute your body weight evenly on both hips

4. Your knees should be bent at the right angle and feet should be flat on the floor.

5. Try avoiding sitting in the same position for more than 30 minutes.

6. Adjust the height of the chair and work station so that you sit up close. Your shoulders should be relaxed and your arms and elbows can be on your chair or desk.

7. Do not twist on a chair that rolls and pivots. Turn your whole body.

8. Avoid bending forward while standing up. Do 10 standing backbends to stretch your back.

Sleeping position for a good posture

When you sleep, opt for a position that maintains the curve of your back. Avoid sleeping on your side with knees drawn up to the chest.

Avoid sleeping on your back as it can cause back strain and can also be uncomfortable for your neck.

The mattress that you choose should be firm and non-saggy.

Use back support if required. A rolled sheet or a towel around your waist can be helpful.

When standing up from a lying position, turn on the side, draw both knees and swings legs on side of the bed. Push yourself with both your hands. Avoid bending forward at your waist.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.