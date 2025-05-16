Avoid eating these healthy foods together for better health.

Eating some healthy foods together can actually be bad for us because certain nutrient combinations may interfere with digestion or absorption. While each food might be healthy on its own, combining them can reduce their nutritional value, cause discomfort like bloating or acidity, or lead to longer-term issues. This is due to differences in digestion time, pH levels required to break down each food, or chemical interactions that block nutrient uptake. Keep reading as we share a list of healthy foods you should avoid eating together for better health.

Avoid eating these 10 healthy foods together for better health

1. Milk and citrus fruits

Milk is rich in protein and calcium, while citrus fruits are acidic. When consumed together, the acid can cause the milk to curdle in the stomach, leading to indigestion or a heavy feeling. Over time, this can also affect nutrient absorption.

2. Tomatoes and cucumbers

Tomatoes are acidic, and cucumbers have an enzyme called ascorbinase that destroys vitamin C. When eaten together, the cucumber can reduce the vitamin C content in tomatoes, weakening the antioxidant benefits of the meal.

3. Bananas and milk

This popular smoothie combination can be too heavy for the digestive system. It slows down digestion and can cause toxins to form in the body, according to Ayurvedic principles. It might also lead to sluggishness and bloating.

4. Fruits with meals

Fruits digest quickly, whereas protein takes much longer. Eating fruits alongside meat, cheese, or eggs can cause them to ferment in the stomach, leading to gas, bloating, and disturbed digestion.

5. Yogurt and meat

Both yogurt and meat are high in protein but digest differently. Their combination can lead to heaviness, imbalance in gut flora, and even formation of toxins, especially in people with sensitive digestion.

6. Tea or coffee with iron-rich foods

The tannins in tea and the caffeine in coffee inhibit the absorption of non-heme iron found in plant foods like spinach or lentils. This can lead to iron deficiency over time if consumed regularly.

7. Beans and cheese

Though common in many cuisines, this combo is hard to digest. Beans are rich in fiber and complex carbs, while cheese is high in protein and fat. Together, they slow digestion and may cause bloating or gas.

8. Honey and ghee

According to Ayurveda, mixing honey and ghee in equal quantities can create toxins in the body and disturb digestion. It's better to consume them separately or in uneven proportions.

9. Water or cold drinks with meals

Drinking water, especially cold water, during meals dilutes stomach acids and enzymes. This slows down digestion and can cause nutrient malabsorption or a feeling of fullness without proper nutrient intake.

10. Spinach and dairy products

Spinach contains oxalates, which bind to calcium and prevent its absorption. So, pairing it with dairy like cheese or milk may reduce the calcium benefit and can also contribute to kidney stones in some people.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.