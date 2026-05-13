AIIMS Delhi Ceremony: Vice President Highlights Decade Of Health Infrastructure Growth

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday addressed the 51st Annual Convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and highlighted the expansion of healthcare infrastructure over the last decade to strengthen access to quality healthcare. “The expansion of AIIMS to all corners of the country is also a symbol of integration of the country,” he said. The Vice-President called upon graduates to uphold the prestigious legacy of AIIMS and not only to keep pace with the rest of the world but actually set the future direction of medicine.

A total of 523 degrees were awarded across undergraduate, postgraduate, super-speciality, doctoral, nursing, and allied health sciences programmes at the event.

The Institute also conferred 18 medals, book prizes, and appreciation certificates to meritorious students across MBBS, Nursing, and allied health sciences programmes, recognising outstanding academic performance across disciplines and programmes.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said AIIMS New Delhi has always been more than an academic centre or a hospital – it is a brand in itself.

He emphasised the greater responsibility of AIIMS students in mentoring emerging AIIMS Institutions across the country.

Nadda said the Union government has worked towards improving India's healthcare landscape in the last 11 years.

He stated that “more than Rs 2,800 crore has been spent only on improving and creating new infrastructure in AIIMS”.

He said that the number of AIIMS has increased from 7 to 23 across the country. Similarly, we have around 825 medical colleges today, from 387 in 2014.

He also informed that the Union government will be creating 10,000 more UG and PG seats in the country between 2025 and 2029.

Highlighting the strong commitment to research in AIIMS, Nadda stated, “AIIMS New Delhi is currently undertaking more than 900 extramural research projects with funding to the tune of Rs 300 crore. In addition, more than 150 intramural research works are also being done.”

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