Asthma: Stay Safe This Festive Season By Following These Tips

Asthma can be triggered by allergens, pollution, smoke, and stress. During the festive season, particularly around Diwali, asthma can worsen due to increased air pollution from firecrackers, burning of candles, and use of incense, which release harmful particles and chemicals into the air. These pollutants can irritate the airways, leading to asthma flare-ups and making breathing more difficult for individuals with the condition. Read on as we share some useful tips for asthmatics for better management during the festive season.

Tips to ensure you stay safe during the festive season

1. Limit exposure to fireworks and smoke

The smoke from firecrackers and fireworks during Diwali can trigger asthma attacks. It is best to avoid areas where firecrackers are being burst or where there's a high concentration of smoke. If possible, stay indoors or away from outdoor celebrations to reduce exposure to pollutants that could worsen asthma symptoms.

2. Use an air purifier indoors

Air purifiers with HEPA filters can help remove harmful particles from indoor air. During Diwali, when outdoor pollution levels are high, keeping an air purifier running inside the home can significantly reduce exposure to dust, smoke, and other pollutants that may trigger asthma symptoms.

3. Wear a mask outdoors

If you need to step out during the festive season, wearing a mask can help filter out harmful pollutants and prevent them from entering your respiratory system. N95 masks are particularly effective in protecting against fine particles and can reduce the risk of asthma flare-ups when exposed to outdoor pollution.

4. Keep windows and doors closed

To minimise the entry of outdoor pollutants into your home, especially during peak hours of firecracker activity, keep windows and doors closed. This helps reduce the infiltration of smoke and dust, making the indoor environment safer for individuals with asthma.

5. Take asthma medication regularly

Ensure that your asthma medication, such as inhalers or oral medication, is taken as prescribed by your doctor. During the festive season, it's crucial to stay consistent with your asthma management routine to prevent exacerbations. Always have a rescue inhaler available in case of an emergency.

6. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps keep the mucus in the airways thin and easier to expel. This can improve breathing and reduce the risk of asthma attacks, especially when exposed to dry, smoky air during Diwali. Hydration also helps support overall respiratory health.

7. Plan celebrations indoors with clean air

If you're celebrating Diwali, try to plan indoor gatherings where the air quality can be controlled. Using fans, air purifiers, and avoiding the use of firecrackers inside ensures a safer environment for people with asthma. Indoor festivities also help limit exposure to outdoor pollutants.

8. Monitor air quality

Use air quality monitoring apps or devices to keep track of pollution levels in your area. On days when the air quality is particularly poor, avoid going outside, especially in the evening when firecrackers are usually set off. Plan your activities accordingly to minimise exposure.

9. Practice breathing exercises

Breathing exercises like diaphragmatic breathing can help strengthen the lungs and improve airflow, making it easier to manage asthma symptoms. Practicing these exercises regularly, especially around times when you know asthma triggers will be present, can help you stay calm and better manage any breathing difficulties.

Follow these tips to stay safe and healthy during the festive season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.