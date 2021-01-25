Are You Making These Salad Mistakes? Nutritionist Shares Do's And Don'ts To Follow

Add seasonal fruits and vegetables to your salad for better nutrition

A salad is probably the first thing that comes into mind when trying to eat healthy. It is prepared with the goodness of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Eating a salad is also a common part of the weight loss process. There is a huge variety of dressings that can be used to make the salad better. Some of these are healthy while others can add unnecessary calories to your salad and unknowingly you end up making your salad unhealthy. Keeping in mind certain things can help you ensure consumption of nutrients in the right quantity. Here are some common salad mistakes you should be avoiding.

Salad mistakes you should avoid

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra tells, "Many pick a salad in place of a real meal in order to eat healthy. But they end up making a total disaster of their meal starting with the wrong dressing. It should come with no surprise that mayo is not healthy. If you are using 2-3 tablespoons of mayo in a bowl of salad, you are actually not having a healthy meal."

Choose healthy dressing like hung curd too add to your salad

In one of her IGTVs, she explains certain salad mistakes one should avoid and some healthy alternates that won't let you compromise on the taste. "Of your salad comes with creamy sauces and cheese and croutons, it's not a healthy salad. Now the creamy sauces are usually high in sugar and sodium plus have truckloads of preservatives and artificial flavouring that your body does not need at all," Batra writes in her post.

Healthy alternates you should choose

You swap mayo with some hung curd to get a similar taste and creamy texture. Hung curd is a probiotic that is good for your gut health. It is also loaded with good quality protein. The nutritionist also suggests two other dressings that are hummus and balsamic vinegar.

She also urges to be very careful about what you are adding to your greens. Say no to croutons or breadcrumbs or excessive use of meat that is cured or processed. Swap the overloaded fat and salt dressing with a healthier version.

"Choose natural flavourings like lemon juice, olive oils, crushed or toasted garlic (homemade powder without the salt and artificial preservatives), fresh herbs or dried herbs," she sumps up.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-Based Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.