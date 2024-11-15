This Nutritionist-Recommended Nutty Dressing Recipe Is Great For Making Salad Bowls

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shared a nutty salad dressing recipe

A weight loss diet has numerous requirements and restrictions. It is never simple to give up your favourite dishes and eat the same things every day. Salads, on the other hand, can help you add variety to your diet while still staying on track with your fitness goals. If you are looking for ways to diversify your salad bowls, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has the perfect solution for you. Keeping in mind a nourishing meal, she has demonstrated a quick and healthy recipe for salad dressing that can enhance the flavour of your greens. In a video posted on Instagram, Pooja shared a nutty salad dressing recipe.

Recipe for the dressing

1. Soak together 1/2 cup foxnuts (makhana), 1/4 cup cashews and 1/4 cup mixed seeds in lukewarm water for 15-20 min.

2. Transfer the soaked seeds to a grinder jar and add 1 tbsp olive oil, salt, black pepper powder, a few garlic cloves, oregano, chilli flakes and juice of 1/2 lemon.

3. Blend it together and your dressing is ready.

Pour the dressing in diced veggies of your choice, toss everything well and finish off with some fresh coriander leaves. Voila, your salad is ready.

Earlier, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shared sattu ladoo recipe on Instagram. To make them, heat 2 tablespoon ghee in a pan, add 1.5 cup chana sattu powder and roast lightly for 3-4 min. Add 1.5 cups of chopped nuts and roast for another 3-4 min. Now, add 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder. Turn off the flame and transfer the contents to another bowl.

Heat 1 tbsp ghee in another pan, add 3/4 cup jaggery and 1/4th cup water and allow the jaggery to melt. Pour the jaggery over the sattu mixture. Mix it well and allow it to cool just a bit, shape the mixture into ladoos and garnish with almond slivers.

Try making these delicious recipes at home and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.