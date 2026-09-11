Indian hospitals have less than three years to decide whether they are bought, bypassed, or built to last. In 2021, at Health Parliament, we did a study across Indian hospitals and found something that unsettled me then and haunts me now: one in two hospitals was willing to sell out or shut down. At the time, it looked like post-pandemic fatigue. Today, it looks increasingly like a forecast, because the buyers have arrived, capital is moving rapidly, technology is redefining care, insurers are becoming more demanding, and AI is beginning to separate hospitals that are merely digitised from those becoming genuinely intelligent.

The next three years may create more separation between hospitals than the previous thirty.

Capital has already voted. It just hasn't told you.

India permits 100% foreign direct investment in hospitals through the automatic route, and large global investors including Temasek, Blackstone, KKR, TPG, CVC and Ontario Teachers' have become increasingly active in Indian healthcare. Hospital chains are expanding aggressively, transaction values are rising, and consolidation is creating networks with deeper capital, stronger procurement, better technology and greater negotiating power.

This is not simply investment entering healthcare. It is capital reorganising healthcare delivery. A large platform can centralise radiology and pathology, build AI-supported command centres, recruit specialists across multiple cities, negotiate better with suppliers and insurers, and spread sophisticated technology costs across thousands of beds. A standalone hospital cannot compete with this equation simply by working harder.

Capital does not wait for consensus. It buys what is ready and bypasses the rest.

Insurance is changing too. With greater foreign participation and increasingly sophisticated underwriting, payers will ask harder questions about outcomes, complications, infections, readmissions, appropriateness of care and cost. Hospitals will increasingly have to defend not just what they charged, but what they achieved.

Marquee hospitals will not compete with you. They will simply outshine you.

The real threat from a better-funded hospital is not necessarily lower pricing. It is higher expectations. Patients who experience seamless digital appointments, coordinated specialists, AI-enabled diagnostics, faster insurance processing, predictive monitoring and post-discharge follow-up will begin to expect the same everywhere.

When a sophisticated hospital opens twelve kilometres from yours, your loyal patient may still come to you for a fever. She may not come to you for her mother's biopsy. Remember, that the neighbourhood loyalty survives a cold. It does not survive a cancer diagnosis.

Hospital reputation is also changing. For decades, brands were built around buildings, doctors and legacy. Increasingly, they will be built around measurable outcomes. Patients will ask who treats a condition best, insurers will ask who does it most predictably, doctors will ask where they can practice with the best support systems, and investors will ask where data translates into scalable quality.

Technology is no longer your IT budget. It is your clinical outcome, and your brand.

AI has already crossed the hospital gates. Clinicians are using large language models, documentation tools, imaging algorithms, decision support and workflow automation. AI is moving into radiology, pathology, ICU monitoring, scheduling, revenue-cycle management, pharmacy, patient engagement and eventually the orchestration of the hospital itself.

You have 36 months to climb the Functional AI Pyramid

The biggest danger is not that hospitals will fail to adopt AI. It is that many will believe they have already adopted it because they bought a chatbot, licensed a tool or created an AI committee. This is why the Functional AI Pyramid matters. Organisations move from AI Naives and Watchers to Talkers, Thinkers, Doers, Innovators and Leaders. Most hospitals today are still somewhere between talking about AI and experimenting with it. Very few have redesigned core clinical and operational workflows around intelligence. If your AI strategy does not change clinical workflows, economics or patient outcomes, it is not an AI strategy. It is an AI presentation.

The next three years are critical because AI capability compounds. A hospital that starts building structured data, governance, interoperable systems, AI-enabled workflows and outcome measurement today will be dramatically ahead by 2029. A hospital that waits two more years will not simply be two years behind. It may be an entire capability cycle behind.

This means every hospital board should ask one question now: Where are we on the Functional AI Pyramid today, and where must we be twelve quarters from now?

By 2029, saying "we are exploring AI may sound as outdated as saying today that your hospital is exploring the internet.

Data is about to become more valuable than marble

Hospitals have traditionally invested enormous sums in land, buildings, interiors and equipment, while underinvesting in structured clinical data. That imbalance now has to change.

AI without good data is theatre. An EMR that merely converts handwritten notes into electronic notes does not make a hospital intelligent. Hospitals need longitudinal patient records, interoperable systems, clean clinical datasets, outcome tracking and strong data governance.

The hospital that knows what happened to every patient will eventually outperform the hospital that only knows what it billed every patient.

A hospital that cannot measure its outcomes cannot defend its price.

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The twelve-quarter board agenda

The board agenda is now clear. Hospitals must clean and structure their data, measure their position on the Functional AI Pyramid, publish outcomes, create continuous patient engagement beyond discharge, deploy AI where it improves medicine rather than publicity, combine clinical talent with intelligence, and fix the unglamorous areas of governance, compliance, cybersecurity, contracts and financial transparency.

Most importantly, every owner must decide the endgame: build, scale, partner, merge or sell, while you still hold the pen.

The clock

The window is not five years. It is under three. That means roughly 1,095 days and twelve quarters to decide whether your hospital becomes an AI-enabled healthcare platform, an attractive acquisition target, or increasingly irrelevant to patients, doctors, insurers and capital.

You have three futures available: be acquired on someone else's terms, be quietly emptied of your patients, or become the hospital that others benchmark against.

I keep saying that 'In healthcare, the future does not arrive. It acquires, and in the age of AI:You have three years to climb the Functional AI Pyramid. After that, you may no longer be climbing. You may simply be at the bottom'.

Choose before the market chooses for you.

(By Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Chairman of Health Parliament, and Chair of the course for founders and CEOs of Hospitals at IIM Raipur & Academy of Digital Health Sciences)

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