Apples For Heart Health: 2 Apples A Day Can Keep Bad Cholesterol Away, Says Study

Apples are weight loss-friendly and can help in improving digestion

Highlights Polyphenols in apples can be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes

Apples are a low-calorie fruit which can aid weight loss

Pectin, a type of fibre in apples, can be beneficial for gut health

Apples are one of the healthiest fruits on this planet. An apple a day can surely keep the doctor away, thanks to the powerhouse of nutrition that this fruit is. But did you know that eating 2 apples in a day can keep bad cholesterol away? According to a new study by University of Reading, including apples in diet can be beneficial for heart health. As part of the study, scientists recruited 40 middle-aged people. Participants were first asked to answer a few questions relate to health and lifestyle. Then, half of them were asked to consume 2 apples, while the other half were asked to consume juice from 2 apples, for 8 weeks each (separated by a washout period of 4 weeks).

Apples for heart health: know how eating apples can help in regulating cholesterol

According to the study published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, cholesterol readings of the participants were found to be 5.89 in those who ate the whole fruit, and 6.11 in those who drank apple juice.

Apples can help in reducing cholesterol levels in the body

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: An Apple Carries About 100 Million Bacteria: Choose Your Apples Wisely!

Scientist Dr. Thanasis Koutsos said: "One of the clear findings from this study is that simple small changes in our diet such as the daily introduction of two apples may have an important impact on markers of heart health."

"We don't yet know whether the fibre that is found in the apple or the polyphenol, which is in significantly greater concentration in the apples we used, is responsible for the results. Either way, the clear winner here is the whole food," he added.

Also read: Different Drinks You Can Prepare With Apple Cider Vinegar To Lose Weight Effectively

Apples health benefits: Reasons why you must include apples in diet

Apples are one of the most frequently consumed fruits, which are a rich source of polyphenols and fibre. Bioactive components in apples are responsible for the numerous health benefits that the fruit offers. Here are some of them:

1. Apples are a rich source of fibre and Vitamin C. Including them in your diet can help in improving digestion and boosting immunity.

2. Fibre content in apples can also be beneficial for weight loss. They are filling in nature and can help you keep full for longer. Apples are a low-calorie fruit which can safely be included in weight loss diet.

3. Polyphenols in apples can be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes. A National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) study says that eating apples can reduce risk of type 2 diabetes by 28%. This is probably because polyphenols in apples can prevent tissue damage to beta cells in pancreas. These beat cells are responsible for producing insulin. They are often damaged in people with type 2 diabetes.

Polyphenols in apples can be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 4 Diabetes Myths You Can Easily Ignore

4. Apples contain pectin, a type of fibre which acts as a prebiotic and provided beneficial bacteria to the gut. Intake of both probiotics and prebiotics have been found to be beneficial for gut health and promoting healthy digestion.

5. Antioxidants in apples can offer protection to your lungs from oxidative damage. According to a study conducted on 68,000 women, those who ate most apples were at lesser risk of developing asthma.

All in all, it has been established that apples are indeed one of the healthiest fruits which is beneficial for heart health, cholesterol regulation, weight loss, digestion, diabetes control and strong immunity. You should eat 1-2 apples every day to reap maximum benefits from the fruit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.