An Apple Carries About 100 Million Bacteria: Choose Your Apples Wisely!

Organic apples may be healthier and tastier than conventional store-bought apples, finds study

Highlights Apples are good for diabetics A typical 240 gm apple was found to have around 100 million bacteria Organic apples harbour a distinct bacterial community

Are the apples that you are eating really healthy? A new study published in Frontiers in Microbiology has shown that organic apples make room for a more diverse and balanced bacterial community as compared to conventional apples. This makes the former healthier and tastier, and also a better alternative for environment. As part of the study, researchers compared bacteria in conventional apples bought from stores, to the fresh and organic ones. Everything from the stem to the peel, flesh, seeds and the straggly bit at the bottom where flower used to be (calyx) were all analysed separately.

Why fresh and organic apples were found to be at an advantage

Both organic and conventional apples were occupied with similar number of bacteria. Averages of each apple component were put together. A typical 240 gm apple was found to have around 100 million bacteria. Majority of this bacteria was found in seeds, with the flesh accounting for the rest of the bacteria.

Also read: Good News For Smokers! Eating Apples, Tomatoes Keeps Your Lungs Healthy

But are these bacteria good for you?

Your gut needs a balance of healthy bacteria, which (as the study has found) can be provided with organic apples. Organic apples harbour a distinct bacterial community. Bacteria present in these apples that can be beneficial for your overall health.

Escherichia Shigella is a group of bacteria is also known as pathogens. It was found in most conventional apple samples, but not in the organic ones. On the other hand, the beneficial probiotic lactobacilli bacteria was found in organic apples. Organic apples were also found to have more of methylobacterium. This bacteria is popular for facilitating biosynthesis of strawberry flavour compounds. Peel and flesh of organic apples had more diverse microbiota than seeds, calyx or stems.

Also read: 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Apples You Never Knew

Researchers mention that microbiome and antioxidant profiles of fresh produce of apples may one day become standard nutritional information that is displayed along with vitamins, minerals and other macronutrients. This may stand for true for all fresh fruits and vegetables.

The bottom line is to get access to organic and fresh apples. The fruit is undoubtedly tasty and offers a variety of health benefits. Some of them are as follows:

1. Apples have an impressive nutrition profile. They are rich in Vitamin K, Vitamin C, fibre and potassium. Apples are also rich in beneficial polyphenols.

2. You can include them in your weight loss diet. They are high in fibre and low on calories. This makes them the perfect fruit for weight loss.

Apples can be included in your weight loss diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Here's How Apples Help In Keeping Your Lungs Healthy

3. Soluble fibre in apples can lower blood cholesterol levels, thus being beneficial for heart health. Antioxidant benefits of polyphenols can help in reducing blood pressure as well.

4. Thanks to polyphenols in apples, the fruit is great for people with diabetes as well. Diabetes can have apples, guilt free. Portion control, of course, needs to be practiced at all times.

5. Pectin is a kind of fibre in apples, which according to healthline, acts as prebiotic. This means that they feed on good bacteria in the gut, benefitting gut health and improving overall digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.