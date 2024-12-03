Nutritionist Talks About The Power Of Lifestyle Optimisation For Better Health

Anjali Mukerjee also emphasises that lifestyle optimisation is the key to addressing obesity

Staying in shape, exercising regularly and eating healthy are essential for maintaining good health. However, in today's fast-paced world, many of us often neglect our well-being. We spend most of our time working, skipping workouts, indulging in unhealthy food and failing to pay enough attention to our health. This negligence can lead to serious health issues such as obesity, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels and even diabetes, among many others. But did you know that optimising your lifestyle can make a huge difference in your overall health?

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared a video on Instagram, where she talks about the incredible benefits of lifestyle optimisation. In the video, filmed at what appears to be a conference, Anjali explains how even a small change can have significant health benefits. She highlights that a 5 percent reduction in body weight can lead to improvements in important health markers, including better glycated haemoglobin levels, healthier blood pressure, reduced total cholesterol and increased HDL (good cholesterol). Furthermore, she points out that a 10 percent weight loss can even help lower triglyceride levels.

Anjali Mukerjee also emphasises that lifestyle optimisation is the key to addressing obesity and the disorders related to it. By making small, consistent changes to our daily habits, we can greatly improve our health and reduce the risk of serious medical conditions.

Take a look at Anjali Mukerjee's video below:

Not too long ago, Anjali Mukerjee shared a video aimed at helping those who are "struggling to lose weight." In the Instagram clip, she says, "This video is meant for all those of you who are struggling to lose weight but are unable to do it. You could be anywhere from 25 years of age to 65 to 70 years of age. Alright, so the first and most important thing is to eat when hungry, which also means do not eat when you're not hungry. If you find yourself just picking on food in between meals, stop that."

The nutritionist adds, "Second, eat three-fourths of capacity always because your body needs that much space to digest the food well. The third thing is to cut out all sweets, desserts, alcohol, maida, and ultra-processed foods completely. If you really want to lose weight, keep at least a four to five-hour gap between two meals. Don't eat too frequently. It's not going to work. Lastly make sure you walk, dance, swim, do yoga, do weight training for at least an hour every single day."

So, if you are also working towards losing weight, make sure to follow Anjali Mukerjee's tips and stay committed to reaching your goal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.