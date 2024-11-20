Amitabh Bachchan's Secret To Good Health Is With Regular Yoga Practice

The actor was reportedly meditating while wearing white-hued clothes

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan never shies away from discussing good lifestyle practices. From endorsing products with beneficial fitness factors to opening up about his health issues, Big B has always inspired many to make health the first priority. In his latest Instagram post, he talks about the importance of yoga. He shares a picture of himself while performing padmasana but keeps the soles of his feet touched to one another. The actor was reportedly meditating while wearing white-hued clothes and carrying his shawl wrapped around his body. The picture was from their home's garden amidst lush greens and fresh air present over there. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Yoga yoga yoga; Swasth pe bharosa hoga (you will trust health).” Besides physical and mental health, yoga also helps improve cognitive function and sleep patterns.

Amitabh Bachchan has undergone multiple health issues but always battled them well like a true warrior. And he has addressed all of them in his daily blogs. Previously, in 2023, Amitabh revealed in one of his blogs that he suffered an injury in his rib cartilage. An excerpt from his blog read: “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. cancelled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain.."

In another blog posted by Big B in 2019, he talked about his illness after skipping the National Film Awards. “… the neck, the ham string, the lower back, the wrists decomposed .. seated long distressed .. the fever condition .. the advice of the medical for rest and recoup and no travel .. the missing National Award..." He also wrote, "So back to the medical .. the ham string injury hinders the walk and the sitting .. long hours of which need respite .. so to the standing table be lured .. not now .. the fever constraints prevail .. but the positioning has been done when the fever reduces ..,” read an excerpt from his blog.

Amitabh's opinion about Yoga is undeniable for fitness enthusiasts.

