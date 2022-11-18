Always Tired? It Could Be Fibromyalgia; Here's How You Can Manage This Condition

Fibromyalgia is a condition which leads to fatigue, altered sleep patterns and mood swings

Do you feel tired all day? There could be so many reasons behind it. Maybe you're not devoting enough time to sleep, or it is a hormonal or mental health issue. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, experiencing a few aches and pains occasionally is fairly normal. However, if you are experiencing widespread pain on a regular basis, she says, "It's possible that you may be suffering from a condition called fibromyalgia." This condition, which is quite common, is "coupled with fatigue, altered sleep patterns, memory problems and mood swings." In the Instagram post, Anjali Mukerjee also mentions that "the location and intensity of soreness may change and even intensify with time."

Adopting a multi-disciplinary approach can help you to manage fibromyalgia, as per the nutritionist. Therefore, she pens down 10 lifestyle hacks which may improve your consistent fatigue.

10 tips to manage fibromyalgia symptoms:

1. First, the health expert suggests having a hot water bath to relieve the early morning stiffness, improve blood circulation, and reduce pain experienced during movement.

2. Keep yourself hydrated. Along with 8 glasses of water, hydrate your system with fresh juices.

3. Load your diet with antioxidant-rich foods such as cabbage, apples, grapes, tomatoes, carrots, spinach, garlic, and onions in raw form to reduce tissue inflammation.

4. "Meet your daily protein requirements to maintain muscle mass and build strength," Anjali Mukerjee said. She also adds that to up the protein intake, you can eat 2-4 tbsp of flaxseed powder as it contains omega-3 fatty acids, which help in reducing inflammation.

5. Cut down on alcohol and caffeine intake as they cause sleep disturbance.

6. Smoking only increases inflammation and pain, get rid of the habit or tone it down.

7. Anjali Mukerjee advises to "avoid fried foods and refined flour products to reduce the frequency of painful episodes.

8. Include dairy products, nuts and supplements in your diet to maintain the calcium and magnesium levels in the body.

9. Some form of physical exercise is essential for a healthy lifestyle. You can hit the gym, or dedicate an hour to yoga. Low-impact activities like swimming and walking can also improve your overall fitness.

10. Along with a healthy diet and physical exercise, it is equally essential to relax your mind. Therefore, "engage in relaxation techniques like meditation, and deep breathing." You can also opt for massage as it will relax the cramps and relieve the pain from tender points.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.