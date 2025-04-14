Poor Oral Hygiene May Be Linked To Body Pain And Migraines In Women: Study

We all know that skipping proper brushing and flossing can lead to cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. But a new study from Australia suggests that poor oral hygiene could be affecting more than just your teeth - it might also be linked to body pain, including headaches and chronic conditions like fibromyalgia, particularly in women, the New York Post reported.

Published this week in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research, the study found a significant association between poor oral health and chronic pain, especially among women diagnosed with fibromyalgia - a condition that causes widespread pain, fatigue, and sleep disturbances.

"This is the first study to investigate oral health, oral microbiota, and pain commonly experienced in women with fibromyalgia," said Dr. Joanna Harnett, lead author and Associate Professor at the University of Sydney School of Pharmacy. "Our findings show a clear and significant link between poor oral health and pain."

Researchers believe the connection may lie in the microbes living in the mouth. These microorganisms, when unbalanced due to poor oral hygiene, may disrupt the nervous system and contribute to systemic pain.

The study examined data from 186 women - two-thirds of whom had fibromyalgia - and found that those with poor dental health were 60% more likely to suffer from moderate to severe body pain and nearly 50% more likely to report migraines. In simple terms: the worse the oral health, the higher the pain.

Fibromyalgia is estimated to affect around 5% of the global population, with women making up 80% to 96% of those diagnosed. Despite its prevalence, the condition is still under-recognised and often misdiagnosed.

"This is particularly important in the context of fibromyalgia, which remains misunderstood and under-treated," added co-author Sharon Erdrich.

The findings serve as a reminder that maintaining good oral hygiene is not just about preventing dental issues - it may also have a broader impact on overall well-being, especially in women with chronic pain conditions.

Experts continue to stress the importance of brushing twice daily, flossing regularly, and visiting the dentist at least once a year to keep both your teeth and potentially your body in better shape.