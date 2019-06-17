Alkalising Benefits: Alkalise The Body With This Free Of Cost Method And Experience Its Digestion, Cancer Treatment Benefits

Taking deep breaths can provide more oxygen to lungs and make you less acidic

If you have an acidic body, it is quite likely that it allows bacteria, germs and cancer cells to breathe and grow. This is the reason why it is important to make sure that you are not acidic most of the times. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently took to Facebook to talk about simple ways to alkalise your body and make it less acidic. Most people tend to get acidic when they overdo consumption of junk food, sugar, food from outside which is prepared with unhealthy ingredients in unhygienic environments.

Breathe deep: The natural, free-of-cost method to alkalise your body

1. Deep breaths moves your body to rest and digest mode

Taking deeper breaths will have an alkalising effect on your body. Shallow breathing means that your body is in the sympathetic nervous system which is the fight and flight stress mode. This makes your body produce more stress hormones it ultimately leaves your blood with more toxins. Make sure you take two to three deep breaths wherever possible as it can help in improving digestion and alkalising your body by moving into the parasympathetic nervous system which is that of rest and digest.

2. It can be helpful for patients undergoing chemotherapy

This technique can be helpful for patients undergoing chemotherapy. Taking deep breaths helps cancer patients take in more oxygen and release carbon dioxide. This will reduce the side effects of chemotherapy like nausea, vomiting, feeling a sudden drop in energy levels, fainting, etc.

3. Shallow breaths increases lactic acid production

Not breathing the right way increases production of lactic acid in the system, thus making you acidic. No matter how much you exercise to stay healthy, if you are acidic, you are likely to experience digestion problems.

4. Practice yoga to learn deep breathing

You should try and synchronise everything that you do, with breathing. Yoga is one such practice that can teach you how to be in sync with your breathing technique. Focus on breathing when you are exercising. Do shavasana every time after exercising in order to normalise your breathing and prevent getting acidic.

Alkalising benefits: Practice yoga and deep breathing to naturally alkalise your body

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Do belly breathing

Practice belly breathing to make your body less acidic. Place one hand on your tummy and other hand on chest. Inhale while making sure that your tummy inflates while breathing in. When you exhale or breathe out, the opposite of it should happen. This will ensure that you are breathing through your belly and the oxygen is reaching lower part of your lungs.

You have to inhale for 4 seconds, hold for the next 4 seconds, and exhale for a few seconds longer.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.