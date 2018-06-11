International Yoga Day 2018: Power Yoga And Its Amazing Weight Loss Benefits

International yoga day 2018: Power yoga helps in improving strength and stamina

Power yoga is done at a faster pace than regular yoga

International Yoga Day 2018 falls on June 21. Every year, June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day in order to raise awareness about the numerous health benefits of yoga. In this article, we discuss power yoga, which is yoga done at a faster pace. Power yoga is referred to a more vigorous form of yoga. It is essentially a fitness-based approach to vinyasa-style yoga. Power yoga is one which talks about athleticism of Ashtanga, including lots of vinyasas. It is a form of yoga which gives teachers the flexibility to teach any pose in order. The main difference between yoga and power yoga is that the latter is faster, more intense and full of action. Power yoga focuses on building strength and flexibility. It is known to be one of the best combinations for physical, mental and spiritual benefits. It involves continuous action which can make you sweat and feel energised, strong and flexible. Power yoga is known to be a great exercise for enhancing personal endurance. People on weight loss regime can switch to power yoga for great results.

Power yoga lays emphasis on increasing your physical prowess. Before you go ahead with power yoga, there are a few things which you must keep in mind before you go ahead with power yoga.

Power yoga techniques

1. The first thing about power yoga is that you must do it in the right point of time, which is in the morning. This is because morning is the time when you feel more spiritual. It is probably the best time to do power yoga as it will give a boost to your mood. It will help you have a fresh and energetic start to your day.



2. While taking up power yoga, it is very important to learn the right technique of breathing. Yoga is essentially about breathing and poses. Correct breathing is an important aspect of yoga. Doing power yoga along with the right technique of breathing will increase your stamina.

3. You must always practice it on empty stomach or keep a gap of at least 3 hours before you practice power yoga.



Practice power yoga on an empty stomach

4. Older people need to modify exercises as per their abilities and individual needs. Make sure you learn power yoga from a qualified yoga teacher to be aware about the proper techniques of doing it.

5. Avoid asanas like halasans and headstands when on your menstrual cycle.

6. Besides, pregnant women or those with high blood pressure, knee problems and back pain should avoid doing power yoga and opt for slower and gentler forms of yoga.

7. People with heart diseases and high blood pressure should avoid forward bending poses and inverted postures.



Power yoga health benefits

Power yoga results in improved natural strength, flexibility, energy and overall health. Mental health benefits of power yoga include improving focus and concentration and eliminating all kinds of negative thoughts. It enhances spiritual power and aligns your thoughts and actions towards positivity.

Power yoga gives more cardio output than regular yoga since it is done at a faster pace. While yoga focuses on holding on to the position, power yoga is more about the speed and energy. Power yoga requires its practitioners to move swiftly from one pose to other. Weight loss is more immediate from doing power yoga. This is the reason why power yoga is probably gaining a lot of popularity amongst youngsters these days.



Power yoga can facilitate weight loss

Doing power yoga poses like kapalbati and anulom-vilom improve functioning of mind, heart and brain. Surya namaskar or sun salutation pose can also be done at a faster pace for power yoga. Surya namaskar should be done by facing the sun early in the morning. Early morning sun rays impart positivity and make the mind sharper.

Poses like headstand, plough or halasana and sarvangasana or supported shoulder stand enrich the brain and improve blood circulation in the body.

