International Yoga Day 2018: Power Yoga And Its Amazing Weight Loss Benefits

Highlights
- Power yoga provides physical, mental and spiritual benefits
- Power yoga enhances personal endurance
- People on weight loss regime can switch to power yoga for great results
Power yoga lays emphasis on increasing your physical prowess. Before you go ahead with power yoga, there are a few things which you must keep in mind before you go ahead with power yoga.
Power yoga techniques
1. The first thing about power yoga is that you must do it in the right point of time, which is in the morning. This is because morning is the time when you feel more spiritual. It is probably the best time to do power yoga as it will give a boost to your mood. It will help you have a fresh and energetic start to your day.
2. While taking up power yoga, it is very important to learn the right technique of breathing. Yoga is essentially about breathing and poses. Correct breathing is an important aspect of yoga. Doing power yoga along with the right technique of breathing will increase your stamina.
3. You must always practice it on empty stomach or keep a gap of at least 3 hours before you practice power yoga.
4. Older people need to modify exercises as per their abilities and individual needs. Make sure you learn power yoga from a qualified yoga teacher to be aware about the proper techniques of doing it.
5. Avoid asanas like halasans and headstands when on your menstrual cycle.
6. Besides, pregnant women or those with high blood pressure, knee problems and back pain should avoid doing power yoga and opt for slower and gentler forms of yoga.
7. People with heart diseases and high blood pressure should avoid forward bending poses and inverted postures.
Power yoga health benefits
Power yoga results in improved natural strength, flexibility, energy and overall health. Mental health benefits of power yoga include improving focus and concentration and eliminating all kinds of negative thoughts. It enhances spiritual power and aligns your thoughts and actions towards positivity.
Power yoga gives more cardio output than regular yoga since it is done at a faster pace. While yoga focuses on holding on to the position, power yoga is more about the speed and energy. Power yoga requires its practitioners to move swiftly from one pose to other. Weight loss is more immediate from doing power yoga. This is the reason why power yoga is probably gaining a lot of popularity amongst youngsters these days.
Doing power yoga poses like kapalbati and anulom-vilom improve functioning of mind, heart and brain. Surya namaskar or sun salutation pose can also be done at a faster pace for power yoga. Surya namaskar should be done by facing the sun early in the morning. Early morning sun rays impart positivity and make the mind sharper.
Poses like headstand, plough or halasana and sarvangasana or supported shoulder stand enrich the brain and improve blood circulation in the body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.