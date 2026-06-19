AIIMS Bhopal will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 with a special programme centred on the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, underlining the growing importance of yoga in promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being across all stages of life. The event will be organised by the Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Interventions through Yoga (CCMBIY–CCRYN) at AIIMS Bhopal. As part of the observance, a mass yoga session will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. in front of Kautilya Bhawan on the institute's campus, bringing together students, faculty members, healthcare professionals and members of the public.

According to AIIMS Bhopal, this year's theme reflects the crucial role yoga can play in ensuring healthy and active ageing amid rising life expectancy and the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases. The theme encourages people to adopt yoga as a lifelong practice that supports mobility, strength, mental clarity and emotional resilience in later years.

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Ajai Singh, said yoga is one of India's most significant contributions to global health and wellness. He explained that yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise but a holistic system that harmonises the body, mind and spirit. Regular practice, he said, helps improve flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and mental well-being while reducing stress and anxiety. In the context of healthy ageing, yoga can help individuals maintain independence, enhance quality of life and prevent many chronic health conditions.

He added that preventive healthcare is becoming increasingly important as non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cardiovascular ailments continue to rise. Yoga, he said, offers a simple, cost-effective and scientifically validated approach to disease prevention and health promotion. AIIMS Bhopal remains committed to encouraging healthy lifestyle practices through awareness campaigns, research and community outreach programmes.

The International Day of Yoga is observed globally on June 21, following the adoption of a United Nations resolution in 2014. Over the years, the annual event has evolved into a worldwide movement, with millions participating in yoga sessions to promote holistic health, harmony and well-being.

AIIMS Bhopal officials said participants in the June 21 programme will have the opportunity to practise yoga under expert guidance and gain insights into its role in managing stress, improving physical fitness and supporting healthy ageing. The institute expects the event to further strengthen awareness of preventive healthcare and inspire people of all ages to incorporate yoga into their daily routines.

The celebration forms part of AIIMS Bhopal's broader efforts to promote wellness, disease prevention and community health through evidence-based interventions and public engagement initiatives.

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