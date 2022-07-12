ADHD: What Your Kid Should Eat If They Have ADHD

A high protein diet can help increase the efficiency of ADHD medication

ADHD stands for Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. ADHD is a mood disorder that affects various children as well as adults. The underlying symptoms of ADHD, as the name suggests are lack of attention and increased level of activity.

If your child has ADHD, it can affect their performance at school and also influence their relationships with others around them. Your kid's lifestyle, daily routine, and diet influence their ADHD symptoms significantly. In this article, we discuss the foods your kid should or shouldn't eat if they have ADHD.

10 foods your kid should eat if they have ADHD:

1. Cruciferous vegetables

Having a high iron intake in your kid's everyday routine may be helpful in managing ADHD symptoms. Cruciferous vegetables also known as green leafy vegetables include broccoli, cabbage, lettuce, cauliflower, kale, etc.

2. Dark chocolate

Kids with ADHD are also advised to consume foods rich in zinc and magnesium. Both of these minerals are essential in bettering ADHD symptoms.

3. Bananas

Bananas are another great source of zinc and magnesium. They are also a great evening snack. Zinc has been proven to regulate dopamine and various neurotransmitters. Furthermore, fruits are loaded with various nutrients and complex carbohydrates. Post consumption of these complex carbohydrates the body might receive a boost of serotonin and feel sleepy.

4. Lentils

Lentils are a great source of protein for vegetarians and plant-based dieters. Protein intake helps improve focus and concentration. Lentils can also be cooked and served in various ways which ensure your kid does not get bored of them.

5. Nuts

Nuts are a great source of numerous nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids, especially for kids who don't eat meat. Omega-3 fatty acids have been proven to manage ADHD.

6. Seeds

Seeds are another great source of proteins as well as zinc, magnesium, and other nutrients that help better focus, memory, concentration, and energise the mind. Furthermore, they can be incorporated into salads, smoothies, juices, curries, sandwiches, and various other dishes.

7. Tofu

Eating a high protein diet is essential for the better efficiency of ADHD medication. Adding protein-rich foods to your diet can be boring. Incorporating tofu into your diet can help create variety for your kid's meals.

8. Avocados

Avocados are a great source of healthy fats. Unlike unhealthy, sugary fatty foods, these are essential for the body's betterment. Avocados and other healthy fats-rich foods help the body absorb nutrients better.

9. Olive oil

Olive oil is another great source of omega-3 fatty acids. An omega compound known as Vayarin has been used under ADHD management medication. Furthermore, it is a much healthier alternative to other cooking oils.

10. Poultry

Non-vegetarian high-protein foods may be a great addition to your kid's diet as they increase the protein intake that might better their concentration and also increase the efficiency of the medication.

In conclusion, keeping a close eye on what your kid is eating can help reduce and boost certain personality and mood characteristics. In addition to this, some foods help increase the efficiency of the medication while some might help your kid sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.