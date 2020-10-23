Acne Scars: 5 Tips To Reduce Acne Scars And Lighten Their Appearance Naturally

Atrophic acne scars are also known as depressed scars

It is one thing to deal with sudden acne breakouts, but when you get acne scars, it can be slightly more frustrating. Acne scars are formed when an acne breakout penetrates deeply in the skin and damages the tissues beneath it. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia recently took to Instagram to talk about atrophic scars, which commonly occur on the face. It is also known as a depressed scar and sits below the surrounding skin. These scars form when insufficient collagen is made while the wound is still healing.

Everything you need to know about acne scars

Atrophic acne scars occurs because of excessive inflammation from the acne, which creates a whole on your face. "The acne eats up all of the collage and elastic tissue in that one spit, and results in whole on your face," says Dr Lohia.

1. Using retinol lotions can help in loosen collagen. Similar is the effect of peptides and silicon-based gels, which can hydrate the area so that the affected skin area looks a little more plumped up, says the Delhi-based dermatologist.

2. Alpha hydroxy acids, which are often found in products that are used for acne scars, can help in removing dead skin and prevent clogged pores. These can also help in making acne scars much-less noticeable.

3. Studies have found that lactic acid peels, done once in every two or three months can improve texture, appearance and pigmentation of the skin. They can also lighten acne scars. There are tons of peels, serums and ointments with lactic acid that you can use. Diluted apple cider vinegar, with natural lactic acid, can also be used as toner to reduce acne scars.

4. Salicylic acid helps in clearing pores and reducing swelling and redness. Cleansers with salicylic acid exfoliate the skin naturally and can also be an effective treatment for acne scars.

5. Do not forget to apply sunscreen. Exposure to sun's rays can darken the scars and make them more prominent and noticeable.

More severe or prominent acne scars need clinical treatment and can't be treated at home. Laser treatments, puctur and fillers can help in treating acne scars effectively.

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.