For most people, 2 am is the time when the body is winding down and getting ready for sleep. But for actor Aayush Sharma, it appears to be exercise time. The actor recently shared a video on Instagram showing himself trying to get his dog, Prime, to burn off some energy late at night. In the video, Aayush says that 2 am is usually the time when he takes Prime out for a walk. "It is 2 am, and this is usually the time when Prime and I go out for a walk, as it is very important to burn his energy," he says. However, rain disrupted their usual routine. Aayush then came up with an unusual alternative, using a treat to encourage Prime to run behind his electric scooter so that the dog could get his cardio without Aayush having to exercise outdoors at 2 am. The video may be about keeping a pet active, but it also raises an interesting question for humans: Is exercising late at night, even around 2 am, good for your health?

Is Exercising At Night Bad For You?

The ideal time to exercise varies from person to person. Some people naturally feel stronger and more energetic in the evening, while others prefer morning workouts. For most healthy adults, exercising later in the day is not inherently harmful. The bigger question is how close the workout is to bedtime and how intense it is.

A light walk or gentle stretching late in the evening is unlikely to have the same effect on sleep as an intense workout that leaves you highly stimulated immediately before going to bed.

Can Late-Night Exercise Affect Sleep?

This is where timing becomes important. Intense exercise can temporarily increase heart rate, body temperature and alertness. For some people, performing a very strenuous workout immediately before going to bed may make it harder to fall asleep. However, this response is highly individual. Some people may have no difficulty sleeping after a late workout, while others may feel too energised to wind down. If you exercise late at night and notice that your sleep is becoming shorter, lighter or more disrupted, it may be worth moving intense workouts earlier.

What About A 2 AM Workout?

A 2 am workout is very different from a typical evening gym session. If someone is exercising at this time because their daily schedule genuinely requires it, the main concern is whether the workout is interfering with adequate sleep. Sleep is essential for muscle recovery, hormonal regulation, cognitive function and overall health. Regularly sacrificing sleep to fit in exercise can ultimately undermine some of the benefits of working out. In other words, exercise should complement your sleep schedule, not consistently replace it.

Is A Late-Night Walk Better Than Intense Cardio?

For someone who wants to move after dinner or before bed, a gentle walk may be more suitable than an intense cardio session. Low-intensity activity can help people stay active without producing the same level of physiological stimulation as an intense workout. However, this does not mean everyone should exercise at night. If you have the option of exercising earlier and that schedule works well for you, there is no need to deliberately shift your workout to the middle of the night.

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Does Exercise Timing Affect Weight Loss?

Not as much as the overall picture. When it comes to weight management, factors such as total energy intake, physical activity, muscle mass, sleep and consistency are generally more important than whether you exercise at 7 am or 9 pm. A workout is still beneficial because it is performed late in the day. The most useful exercise schedule is usually the one you can follow consistently without compromising other aspects of your health.

What About Exercising Late At Night With Your Dog?

Dogs need regular physical activity, but their exercise requirements depend on factors such as breed, age, size, health and energy levels. A daily walk can provide physical activity as well as mental stimulation. For high-energy dogs, additional play and exercise may be necessary. However, encouraging a dog to repeatedly chase a moving vehicle, including an electric scooter, may carry safety risks. Dogs can suddenly change direction, stumble or run into obstacles, traffic or other people. A safer option is to use controlled play, indoor games or supervised exercise appropriate for the dog's size and fitness level.

Don't Forget The Mental Health Benefits

Physical activity isn't only about calories or cardiovascular fitness. Regular exercise can support mood, reduce stress and improve overall well-being. Walking outdoors can also provide an opportunity to unwind and spend time with a pet. For dog owners, the routine can benefit both sides of the relationship. The dog gets physical and mental stimulation, while the owner gets an opportunity to move and spend time with their companion.

So, Should You Exercise At 2 AM?

There is no universal rule that says exercising at 2 am is unhealthy. But if you regularly have to choose between a late-night workout and adequate sleep, sleep should not be sacrificed for exercise. If you are exercising late because of your work schedule or lifestyle, keep the routine manageable and pay attention to how your body responds. Avoid very intense workouts immediately before bedtime if they interfere with your sleep.

And if you simply want to stay active late at night, a gentle walk, mobility routine or stretching session may be a better option than an exhausting cardio workout. Aayush Sharma's 2 am routine may work for his schedule and his dog's needs. For everyone else, the best exercise time is ultimately the one that allows you to stay active consistently while still getting enough quality sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.