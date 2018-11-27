98 Million Indians Will Have Diabetes By 2030: Lancet Study; Effective Tips For Reversing Type 2 Diabetes

The study was published in journal of The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology

Highlights Insulin requirement is likely to rise by 20% by 2030 It is important to work towards reversing type 2 diabetes Exercise and diet can help in reversing type 2 diabetes

A Lancet study has revealed that incidence of type 2 diabetes is expected to rise by more than one fifth till 2030. It is expected to rise from 406 million to 511 million globally in the next 12 years. Half of the blood sugar cases will be shared by China, India and the US, mention researchers including one of an Indian origin. Researchers now assert that there is a need to improve access to insulin. Published in journal of The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, the study showed that China is going to have 130 million people with diabetes, India will have 98 million and US will have 32 million diabetics by 2030. This will constitute around half of type 2 diabetics around the world.

The amount of insulin required to effectively treat type 2 diabetes is expected to rise by 20% worldwide by 2030. Ageing, urbanisation, changes in diet and physical activity are the possible reasons why incidence of type 2 diabetes incidence is likely to increase.

Can type 2 diabetes be reversed?

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has numerous times advocated the fact the type 2 diabetes can be in fact be reversed. A few lifestyle changes, healthy eating habits and regular exercise are the key to reversing type 2 diabetes. Read here to know about some effective tips to reverse type 2 diabetes.

However, it is not as simple as it sounds. Diet, exercise and weight loss can help people restore blood sugar and insulin levels to normal. They might not even need medication anymore, but it depends on how long you have been living with the condition, the severity of it and your genes. In case you are overweight, it will be more difficult for your pancreas to make adequate insulin for blood sugar control, reports WebMD.

Weight loss and weight control is important for reversing type 2 diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

This is probably the reason why a person who has been newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes is recommended to lose some weight and get physically active.

Reversal of type 2 diabetes occurs when a person is able to get off medication. And after getting off medication, it is of extreme importance to continue living a healthy lifestyle.

People who get type 2 diabetes because of genetics are likely to get the condition again. Also, the longer you've had diabetes, the difficult it is to reverse it. This is because over time, the condition damages insulin producing cells.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.