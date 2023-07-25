9 Ways In Which Consuming Saffron Can Boost Our Health

Saffron can help regulate appetite and reduce cravings

Saffron is the priciest spice in the world, costing between $500 and $5,000 for 450 grams. Its labor-intensive harvesting process is what makes its production expensive, and is the cause of its high price. Crocus sativus, also referred to as the saffron crocus, is the flower from which saffron is manually collected. The stigma, which are the thread-like structures on the flower, are referred to as "saffron".

Iran is where saffron is most likely to have its roots, though this is still up for debate. It was highly regarded for its therapeutic qualities there. Saffron was consumed to increase libido, lift mood, and sharpen memory. Hence, besides adding amazing flavour to your food, saffron can also help boost your health. Read on as we share the many health benefits of this amazing spice.

9 Benefits of consuming saffron:

1. Boosts mood and reduces symptoms of depression

Saffron contains compounds that can help regulate neurotransmitters like serotonin, which are responsible for mood regulation. Consuming saffron can help improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression.

2. Improves memory and cognitive function

Saffron has been linked to enhanced memory and improved cognitive function. It may help protect brain cells against oxidative stress, reducing the risk of age-related cognitive decline.

3. Supports eye health

Saffron contains antioxidants that can help protect the retina and improve overall eye health. It may also slow down the progression of eye disorders such as macular degeneration and cataracts.

4. Promotes heart health

Consuming saffron has shown to improve various heart health markers, including reducing cholesterol levels, decreasing blood pressure, and preventing the formation of blood clots. These benefits can reduce the risk of heart diseases.

5. Enhances immune function

Saffron contains several compounds that can boost the immune system, such as vitamin C and antioxidants. These help protect against common illnesses and strengthen the body's natural defence mechanisms.

6. Reduces inflammation

Saffron possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals suffering from conditions like arthritis or asthma, where inflammation plays a significant role.

7. Controls blood sugar levels

Preliminary studies suggest that saffron may help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. This can be helpful for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the disease.

8. Aids in weight management

Saffron can help regulate appetite and reduce cravings, potentially contributing to weight management. It also contains compounds that may boost metabolism and fat burning.

9. Acts as an aphrodisiac

Saffron has been traditionally touted as an aphrodisiac due to its ability to improve libido and sexual performance. It may also help treat certain sexual disorders like erectile dysfunction.

It's important to note that while saffron offers numerous potential health benefits, it should not replace medical treatments or advice. If you have any specific health concerns, consult with a healthcare professional for personalised recommendations.

Saffron intake generally entails no risk. Saffron can be added to the diet without running the risk of consuming too much of it by using it in cooking. Saffron consumption up to 1.5 grams per day is normally harmless, however consuming more than that can be hazardous. 5 g is regarded by researchers as a hazardous dose.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.