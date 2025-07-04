7 Surprising Things That Can Cause Blood Sugar Spikes

While minor ups and downs in blood sugars are normal, major fluctuations can be harmful to your health in many ways. Individuals with diabetes experience blood sugar spikes frequently. If left uncontrolled for extended periods, it can damage your nerves, blood vessels, tissues, and organs. Therefore, it is essential to maintain healthy blood sugar levels, especially for individuals with diabetes.

Identifying the factors which can cause unusual spikes can help you make informed decisions and promote steady blood glucose release. Here, we have a list of such factors which can cause blood sugar spikes and shouldn't be ignored.

Factors that can unexpectedly cause blood sugar levels to spike

1. Poor sleep

Inadequate sleep can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels. Studies indicate that individuals who sleep less than six hours per night are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Too little sleep can lower insulin sensitivity.

2. Caffeine

Some individuals experience high blood sugar levels after drinking coffee, even black coffee without sugar and calories. Similarly, other drinks with caffeine like black tea, green tea, and energy drinks may also spike blood sugar levels.

3. Dehydration

Drinking enough water is essential for your body to function properly. When the body is dehydrated, the concentration of glucose in the blood increases.

4. Skipping meals

Long gaps between meals can cause a blood sugar spike as it indicates the liver to release stored glucose. Eat small frequent meals with enough fibre, protein and healthy carbs.

5. Stress

Uncontrolled stress can be more harmful than you think. It can affect both your physical and mental health. Stress hormones can also raise your blood sugar levels.

6. Heavy exercise

Both physical inactivity and intense workouts can affect how the body processes glucose.

7. Time of the day

There is a natural spike in blood sugar levels early in the morning, typically between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. as there is a surge in hormones like cortisol and growth hormone.

How to maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Focus on whole foods, include plenty of vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet. Also, limit refined sugars and processed foods.

Exercise regularly and aim for a mix of aerobic exercises and strength training several days a week.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to support blood sugar regulation.

Be mindful of portion size to avoid overeating, especially with high-carb foods.

Eating at regular intervals can help maintain steady blood sugar levels.

If you are a diabetic, check your blood sugar levels regularly to know how your body responds to food and activity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.