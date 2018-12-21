7 Heart-Healthy Resolutions To Keep In Mind For The Coming New Year

This new year maintain a healthy heart with these simple tips.

We all know maintain a healthy heart is extremely important for the overall health. Heart plays an important role in performing the body's functions and your overall health. Heart diseases can have a devastating effect on your health. Some of the common heart diseases include high coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, cardiac arrest and congestive heart failure. Your lifestyle plays an important role in preventing heart diseases. Therefore, it becomes important to maintain a healthy lifestyle which includes regular physical activity and healthy eating habits.

Top 7 tips for a healthy heart:

1. Physical exercise:

Your body is designed to move. Physical activity is extremely essential in all the walks of life. So, walking, jogging, swimming, yoga, aerobics or any other exercise is extremely important for a healthy heart and overall health.

2. Focus on healthy fats:

Are all fats unhealthy? No, not really! Some unhealthy fats that should be avoided are processed meat, some vegetable oils, fatty beef, lamb and lard. Whereas, some healthy fats to include in your diet is healthy nuts and seeds, butter, ghee, fatty fish(rich in omega-3 fatty acids), cheese, whole eggs and avocados.

3. Eat cholesterol friendly foods:

Marinating your cholesterol levels is extremely important to prevent various heart diseases. For this, you have to be very careful with your diet. Avoid high cholesterol foods like fatty beef, pork, coconut oil and palm oil. On the other hand, include foods like whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables and omega-3 fatty acids.

4. Quit smoking:

There are many steps you can take to maintain a healthy heart. Avoiding tobacco is one of the best. So if you smoke, you should quit it immediately. Also, avoid passive smoking as much as possible.

5. Weight management:

Managing a healthy weight is also extremely important for a healthy heart. For weight management keep a check on your diet and physical activity. Working out regularly is a must and should not be ignored. You should focus on fiber-rich foods, proteins and slash sugary foods from your diet. Also avoid sweetened beverages and processed food.

6. Low-sodium diet:

To maintain a healthy blood pressure is also vital for a healthy heart. For this you need to cut back on salt. Some other healthy alternatives that you can use are lemon, vinegar, pepper or chilies.

7. Sleep and stress:

Adequate sleep is also extremely essential for your well-being. Do not compromise on your sleep as it can have a negative impact on your health. Also, manage your stress in an effective way. We all undergo stress in some or the other phase of life. But for this you need to build a strong support system or practice some breathing exercises or meditation.

