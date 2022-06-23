6 Skincare Mistakes You Are Making In Summer

Cleansing regularly can ensure your face stays clean from dirt, bacteria, etc.

Skincare is extremely crucial all year-round if you want to maintain good and healthy skin. The weather plays an important role in our skin's health. Oftentimes, we try skincare routines and products that may not suit us. The weather influences how skin may or not react to certain things.

In this article, we discuss some common mistakes you may be made in summer that in hindering your skin's health.

Here are 6 skincare mistakes you might be making in summer and how to fix them:

1. Not cleansing enough

Keeping the skin clean all day is a difficult task, especially during summer. While you are out running errands, your skin might sweat and your pores might be more prone to absorbing dirt and bacteria. Even if you are indoors, you are encouraged to wash your face multiple times a day. Along with this, use a water-based as well as an oil-based cleanser in your daily morning and night routine to make sure you are cleaning your skin properly.

2. Not applying sunscreen

Applying sunscreen is not only important for your skin but also for your overall health. The harmful UV rays of the sun can cause various skin conditions such as skin cancer, ageing, dryness, and so on. Some sunscreens make us sweat, leave a white cast on, or might feel too heavy on the skin. These factors can irritate you and make you skip it completely which is bad for your skin. Try using a few different sunscreens (buy the smallest quantity available) till the time you find the one best for you. Along with this, make sure to not only apply sunscreen to your face but also to your neck, hands, arms, feet, and other body parts that may be exposed to the sun.

3. Not moisturising

Many might confuse oily skin for being moisturised. However, excessive oiliness in the skin might be a sign of lack of moisture. When the skin feels like it is not moisturised enough, it releases natural oils, these oils make the skin attract more dust, first, bacteria and infections in the skin. Hence, it is ideal to properly cleanse your face and then apply moisturiser to ensure your skin stays moisturised and safe from external radicals.

4. Not hydrating enough

The hot summer weather or exposure to the sun can cause it to extract all the water from the body. This lack of water in the body along with the sweating can cause your skin to dull down. Lack of hydration can also worsen sunburns and fasten the process of skin ageing. Make sure you drink enough water during the day to ensure your skin stays hydrated, nourished, and supple even in long term.

5. Following face care and not skincare

Another mistake most people make is to take care of their face and face only. However, our necks and hands are other indicators of our skin's health due to their excessive exposure to the environment. It is important to cleanse, moisturise, exfoliate and protect the skin from the sun by using sunscreen. Always wash your body properly. Post-shower makes sure to moisturise your skin and apply sunscreen on parts that may come in direct contact with the sun.

6. Not exfoliating enough

Exfoliation is often seen as a solution to scrubbing off dry, dead, and flaky skin. This makes exfoliation a winter exclusive. However, exfoliation is necessary all year-round. Exfoliating regularly in summer ensures better health for your skin. Exfoliating washes off first, dust and bacteria from the skin even if they are residing deep into our skin's crevices.

In conclusion, proper research and only seeking professional advice is the best way to ensure your skin stays healthy. Make sure to always read the contents and directions of the products or ingredients you are using.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.