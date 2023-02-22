5 Simple Diet And Lifestyle Modifications That Can Help You Achieve Flawless Skin

Drinking kesar water can help achieve glowing skin

The Internet is flooded with multiple tips to take care of your skin. From acne and dry skin to dark spots, the list is endless. Not just a regular skincare routine, several other factors like a well-balanced diet, play a pivotal role in maintaining healthy skin. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlights how people diligently take care of their skin, ahead of a wedding, party or any important occasion. However, the commitment doesn't last long. If you are wondering what to do to have healthy skin throughout the week, month and year, here are some secrets straight from an expert.

Nmami Agarwal in an Instagram post mentions "5 things to do in day-to-day life for better skin health!" Let's take a look at these.

1. Hydration

Hydration is the key to getting a glowing skin. It improves and helps maintain healthy skin, as well as replenishes the skin internally. Make sure you complete your daily dosage of liquid, that is 3 litres of water in a day, as it rejuvenates the skin, regulates the skin's texture and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Nmami Agarwal also suggests Including coconut water, and buttermilk in the diet.

2. Amla shots

According to the nutritionist, amla is "good for your skin, hair and overall health." This is because gooseberry purifies the blood and fights toxins which helps you get radiant skin. The rich antioxidants of amla also delay the effects of premature ageing such as fine lines, dark spots and wrinkles.

3. Sleep

"Beauty sleep is a must," says Nmami Agarwal. Getting your beauty sleep will help you get rid of those dark circles around the eyes. It also improves skin tone, and, best of all, it is free.

4. Fruits and vegetables

A well-balanced diet, loaded with fruits and vegetables, could improve your skin health from the inside out. After all, a clear complexion begins with eating a healthy diet.

5. Kesar water

Nmami Agarwal shares a quick beauty hack to get glowing and radiant skin with minimal effort. She suggests soaking one strand of kesar overnight in water, and drinking it the next day. Kesar or saffron enhances the complexion by slowing collagen deterioration and also protects the skin from free radicals.

Make these simple chages and you would notice changes in your skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.