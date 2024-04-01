5 'Healthy' Foods That Aren't As Nutritious As You Thought

Flavoured yogurts are high in sugar, unwanted calories and preservatives.

The market is loaded with food products with big labels saying 'healthy.' If you easily get attracted to those appealing labels, you might be ruining your health unkowingly. You eat food to generate energy and to provide your body with all the essential nutrients. A healthy, nutritious diet helps the body function properly and prevents nutritional deficiencies. However, such foods are usually deprived of essential nutrients or contain one or more unwanted ingredients. If you are not able to spot the difference, we are here to help you out. Here, we have a list of foods that are labelled healthy but are usually nutritionally deprived.

'Health foods' that are not nutritious

1. Flavoured yogurt

Yogurt is a probiotic that contains protein, calcium and other essential nutrients. Now, the market is flooded with flavoured yogurts that are high in sugar, unwanted calories and preservatives. Therefore, it is wise to stick to plain or fresh yogurt. You can add chopped fresh fruits to plain yogurt for the sweetness.

2. Gluten-free snacks

Gluten is not bad for you unless you are allergic to it. So, foods labelled as gluten-free are not necessarily healthy. Those with gluten intolerance should also avoid highly processed gluten-free products.

3. Diet soda

Weight watchers often stick to diet soda with no sugar and fewer calories. However, drinking diet soda is also linked with many health issues. Those who drink diet soda are at a higher risk of metabolic syndrome than those who don't. Studies have also shown that consumption of artificial sweeteners present in most diet sodas is linked to a higher risk of developing cancer.

4. Veggie chips

Do you choose vegetable chips over traditional potato chips and believe that you are making a healthier choice? The truth is that vegetable chips are also deep-fried or baked. They are also loaded with food colours, artificial flavours and added sugar.

5. Low-fat/fat-free

Foods with low-fat labels aren't healthier. Many unwanted ingredients are added to make up for the flavour loss. Also, fats are essential for your health like other nutrients. Eating nutritious fatty food is good for your overall health.

This list is long and every month you'll notice a new trend in the food industry. For optimal health and overall well-being, it is wise to load the diet with whole foods. Processed foods are deprived of nutrients and contain many unhealthy elements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.