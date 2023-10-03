5 Healthy Breakfast Options For School-Going Kids

You can start your day with plain yogurt

The foods you eat in the morning affect your energy levels and mood throughout the day. We often grab a cup of coffee as first thing in the morning. This can have a negative impact on your overall health. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that you should never start your day with sugar or foods that quickly turn into sugar. She strictly advises avoiding cereals, packed fruit juices or any sugar-based packed food item. She explains that children are usually fed packed ready-to-eat foods, biscuits, nut butter or packed juices. These foods then affect the brain function throughout the day and cause difficulty in concentration. Therefore, it is wise to choose healthy food options to start the day with.

Breakfast options for kids

1. Plain yogurt with mixed seeds and nuts

Yogurt will offer a healthy dose of probiotics. Adding seeds and nuts to yogurt will provide healthy fats and protein. This mixture is great for overall nutrition and can provide sustained energy.

2. Eggs

Eggs are loaded with protein and several other essential nutrients. From boiled to scrambled eggs, you can cook them in different ways as per your child's preference.

3. Handful of nuts

"Nuts are high in good fats, multiple vitamins and minerals and support our body throughout the day," Nmami wrote in the caption of the video.

You can combine different varieties of nuts that are non-fried and unsalted.

4. Avocado toast

The healthiest form of good fats and nutrition, avocado can keep you full for longer. It can provide you with optimum energy levels throughout the day and improve concentration.

5. Yogurt with berries

Take some plain yogurt and add some seeds and berries to it. This excellent combination is a complete meal that can help you start the day on a perfect note.

Watch the video here:

Try these options and stay energetic.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.