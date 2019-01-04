5 Healthy Alternatives To Instant Noodles That Can Help In Weight Loss As Well

Dried fruits and nuts are healthier snacks than instant noodles

Highlights Eat a season fruit every day instead of instant noodles Makhanas are healthy snacks that can help in weight loss Black chana is rich in protein and make for a quick and healthy snack

There is something about two minute noodles that makes them a favourite of many. They are easy and quick to make are delicious nonetheless. However, according to recent news about the very popular instant noodles brand Nestle Maggi, it may be time to ditch these instant noodles from your diet. They may be the ultimate comfort food, but nothing comes in way of your health and well-being in the long term. So in this article, we talk about some healthy instant snacking options which are much healthier than any variety of instant noodles available in the market.

Another reason why you need to quit instant noodles entirely is that they majorly come in the category of junk food, the kind of food which comes with no nutritional value. Instant noodles are mostly made of fried noodles with high amounts of saturated fat. They are also loaded with sodium, which makes them dangerous for people with high blood pressure.

Also read: This Should Be Your Favourite Bedtime Snack And Here's Why

5 healthy alternatives to instant noodles that can help in weight loss

1. Dried fruits and nuts

Dried fruits make for a great snack to munch on. They are healthy and nutritional substitute to instant noodles. Dried fruits can make you feel full for longer and can thus be included in weight loss diet. Dried fruits like raisins, figs, dates, prunes, apples and apricots to name a few. Similar is the case with nuts, which are incredibly healthy and nutritious. Almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, etc are all healthy nuts. However, these nuts are high in calories and hence they must be consumed in limited amounts only to prevent unnecessary weight gain.

2. Peanuts

Peanuts too are a healthy and quick snacking alternative to instant noodles. They belong to the legume family and are related to lentils, beans and soy. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the belief that boiled peanuts can be beneficial for people suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and diabetes. Peanuts are rich in fat, protein and various other nutrients which are essential for good health. Read here to know more health benefits of peanuts.

Also read: Do You Eat Early Dinners? Beat Hunger Pangs With These Healthy Snacks You Can Munch On Before Bedtime

Peanuts make for a great healthy snacking option

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Roasted chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas or black chanas make for a healthy and nutritious snacking option, a much better alternative to instant noodles. Roasted chanas are low in carbs, high in fibre, low in fat and high in protein. You can include them in your weight loss diet as well.

4. Ghee roasted makhana or fox nuts

Ghee roasted makhanas are delicious and nutritious at the same time. being extremely low in calories, ghee-roasted makhanas are rich in protein, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, fibre, potassium and zinc. Include makhanas in your diet if you want to lose weight as they are extremely low in calories.

5. Seasonal fruit or banana

What could be healthier and quicker than eating a seasonal fruit or banana? Eating seasonal fruits and vegetables is important for various reasons, one of them being promoting better gut health. Potassium-rich bananas are great for people with high blood pressure.

So, ditch the instant noodles and include these healthy snacks in your diet today! After all, unhealthy snacking is one of the main reasons why you are not losing weight as per your desired goals.

Also read: This Fruit Can Be An Amazing Evening Snack Perfect For Weight Loss; Try It Now!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.