These Health Tests Are Absolutely Essential

Health tests: Research shows that majority women do not get diagnosed for breast cancer in time

The idea of a health tests may not sound very appealing to most of you, but trust us, it is important. Health tests an insight of what exactly is going on inside your body. It could be the first instance and the first proof of an underlying health condition. While some people look at it as a hassle, some look at it as a preventive measure. Some health tests are meant for timely diagnosis of serious conditions. Research shows that majority women do not get diagnosed for breast cancer in time. This is why thousands of women succumb to this disease, which can be prevented if diagnosed in time. And it's not just breast cancer, there are a number of such diseases which can be prevented only if diagnosed in time. And for timely diagnosis, it is important for you to take regular health tests.

Here's a list of 5 health tests you must never ignore.

1. Breast cancer

Breast cancer screening is one of the most important heath tests of all time, for both men and women. The worst part about this disease is that its risk increases with age. Men can go for regular breast cancer screenings after the age of 50-70. Women, on the other hand, must go for annual breast cancer screening after the age of 45 itself. After crossing 55, annual mammograms should be changed to biannual mammograms. Those with family history should check for breast cancer risk before crossing 45.

2. Colon cancer

A colon cancer screening or a colonoscopy is one of the most unpopular health tests of all time. Not many people wish to go through this screening. It is usually recommended for people about 50 years of age. However, new guidelines suggest people above 45 years of age to go for the test. The good news here is that colonoscopy may not be the only option. A stool-based test can also be helpful for screening. However, if the test shows positive results, it should be followed up by a colonoscopy.

3. Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is one of the easiest to detect and treat if diagnosed in time. A pap test is conducted for cervical cancer treatment and should be taken regularly by anyone between 21 to 65 years of age. You can also go for an HPV plus pap test. HPV is the virus responsible for cervical cancer. You must go for this health test every three years.

4. Cholesterol and blood pressure

While going for cancer screenings, it is quite likely that most of you would forget the importance of cholesterol and blood pressure health tests. These two parameters have a deep impact on your risk of developing other health problems such as heart disease. Blood pressure, cholesterol and BMI tests define the state of your heart health. It may also affect your risk of strokes, kidney disease, diabetes and cognitive impairment.

5. Bone density

One of the most important health tests which usually get ignored is a bone density test. Deteriorating bone density becomes an important health test after the age of 65 in both men and women. It increases the risk of fractures, osteoporosis and arthritis. The frequency of this test depends on factors like bone density.

