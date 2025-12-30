Nutritionist Reveals What Your Feet Can Tell You About Your Health

Our feet bear the brunt of our physical activities every day. More often than not, they also give off subtle clues about our overall health. From changes in skin and nail health to unusual sensations and pain, signs of health problems may be hidden in plain sight. Doctor Vishakha shares the fascinating connections between foot health and overall well-being, revealing what your feet might be trying to tell you about your health. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Not all health warnings show up in blood reports. Changes in sensation, temperature, pain or swelling in the feet can be early clues to deeper metabolic, hormonal or nutritional imbalances. These are signals – not diagnoses. But signals ignored today often become diseases tomorrow. Early recognition allows early, reversible intervention. Your body communicates constantly. The real question is: are you correctly interpreting it?"

5 Foot Symptoms That Could Signal Health Issues

1. Cold feet

Consistently cold feet, especially if the rest of your body is warm, can be a symptom of thyroid dysfunction. An underactive thyroid gland slows metabolism, which can lead to reduced body temperature regulation and poor circulation. This can cause a persistent cold sensation in the extremities.

2. Tingling feet

Tingling in the feet can signal nerve damage, a common issue in both diabetes and vitamin B12 deficiency. It often presents as a pins-and-needles sensation, burning or numbness.

3. Muscle cramps

Muscle cramps can stem from vitamin B12 deficiency, electrolyte imbalances, dehydration or nerve issues. B12 deficiency affects nerve function, causing cramps, while electrolyte disturbances disrupt muscle contraction and relaxation.

4. Swelling

Persistent swelling in the feet is a warning sign of serious conditions such as heart failure, kidney disease and liver disease. These organs regulate fluid balance, so when they falter, excess fluid builds up and is pulled down by gravity into the lower extremities, causing swelling. Other causes may include vein-related issues or prolonged inactivity.

5. Foot pain

Foot pain can be a symptom of low vitamin B12 and vitamin D levels, as well as increased uric acid. Without sufficient vitamin D, the body cannot absorb calcium and phosphorus properly, resulting in weakened bones. Excess uric acid forms sharp, needle-like crystals that accumulate in the joints, triggering inflammation and intense pain.

These often-overlooked signs from your feet can offer valuable insights into your health. Recognising these symptoms on time can help you move towards a healthier and happier life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.