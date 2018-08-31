5 Foods That Will Help Prevent Heart Diseases

Potatoes and other foods you didn't know were good for a healthy heart

Highlights Eating foods high in fat and cholesterol can be harmful for the heart Citrus fruits like oranges are high in vitamin C and flavonoids All nuts are good for maintaining a healthy heart

There are several things which you can do to maintain a healthy heart and free from diseases. You should schedule an annual checkup, quit smoking, do some physical exercise daily and reduce the level of stress and worries in your life. These simple measures can help you have a positive effect on your heart. But, one of the simplest and the most effective lifestyle changes that will be beneficial for your heart is keeping a constant check on your diet. Studies show that 70% of the heart diseases can be prevented by the right choices you make. In fact, there are certain foods which influence blood pressure, your cholesterol levels and inflammation, all of which are the common risk factors for heart disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that eating foods high in fat, cholesterol, or sodium can be very bad for the heart.

Here are 5 foods that you should eat for a healthy heart:

1. Green vegetables: Vegetables have low fat and calories but are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. Your diet should include dark, green, fresh and leafy vegetables to control your weight and blood pressure. Asparagus, swiss chard, kale, spinach and kale, have vitamins A, C, E and K in abundance and contain certain antioxidants that help you get of rid toxins from the body. Additionally, calcium, magnesium and potassium in the greens puts them on the top of the list for heart health.

Green leafy vegetables are a must for a healthy heart

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Potatoes: There is no reason as to why potatoes are slammed, ridiculed and criticized. As long as they are not deep fried, potatoes can be good for maintaining a healthy heart. They are rich in calcium, carbohydrates, starch and potassium, which can help lower blood pressure. They are also fibre rich, which again is associated with reduced risk for heart disease.

Potatoes can help you in preventing heart diseases

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits like oranges are high in vitamin C and flavonoids. Therefore, they have been linked with reducing the risk of heart disease. But you should not include citrus fruit juices in your diet as they contain added sugar which may lead to weight gain and an unhealthy heart.

4. Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, cashews and pistachios are all good for a healthy heart. They have proteins, healthy fats and fiber. You can snack on some unsalted raw nuts, add them into your smoothies or nut butters. Simply having a few nuts in the morning breakfast can also do wonders for your heart health.

Nuts should be included in your diet for maintaining a healthy heart

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Dark chocolate: Not all chocolates but only dark chocolate can be beneficial for a healthy heart. Dark chocolate contains flavonoids called polyphenols, which may help in controlling the blood pressure, inflammation and clotting. Milk chocolates and many candy bars are not a great option to protect your heart.

