4 Things You Should Know Before Taking Vitamin D Supplements

Vitamin D is also known as the sunshine vitamin

Vitamin D is crucial for your health in more ways than one. It is a fat-soluble vitamin and quite different from other vitamins. A few foods naturally contain vitamin D. But the best and free source is sunlight. When exposed to sunlight, your body produces vitamin D. Therefore, it is also known as the 'sunshine' vitamin. Despite the easy availability, vitamin D deficiency is quite common, especially among Indians. Taking vitamin D supplements is one of the common strategies to beat deficiency. If you too are considering taking vitamin D supplements, here's what you should know.

Things you should know about vitamin D supplements

1. Check with your doctor first

Bone pain, fatigue, tiredness, frequent infections, depression, slow healing of wounds and muscle pain are some common symptoms of vitamin D deficiency. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, first get your vitamin D levels checked.

If the levels are low, consult with your doctor to understand the right dosage for you.

2. Do not completely rely on supplements

It is wise to add natural sources of vitamin D to your diet. Fish, mushrooms, egg yolk and red meat are good sources of vitamin D. Also, 15-20 minutes of exposure to early morning sun is also beneficial.

3. Too much can lead to toxicity

If you take high doses of vitamin D for extended periods, you may experience vitamin D toxicity. Toxicity of vitamin D can lead to vomiting, depression, abdominal pain, high blood pressure, drowsiness, confusion and constipation. As mentioned above, it is crucial to consult an expert before taking any supplements.

4. Focus on other vitamins too

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. Adding enough vitamin A and K along with magnesium can help it function better. These three nutrients can help in better absorption and promote overall health.

Why is vitamin D important?

Vitamin D is extremely crucial for your bones. It assists in the absorption of calcium consumed. Consuming enough vitamin D is also linked with a reduced risk of fractures and osteoporosis.

Vitamin D is also good for your bones and provides physical strength.

It also helps in keeping your immune system strong.

Vitamin D is also good for your mental health and helps manage the symptoms of depression.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.