4 Cups Of Coffee Can Be Good For Heart Health; Health Benefits Of Coffee To Watch Out For

Coffee for heart health
This process can help people heal after a heart attack and other cardiovascular issues. As part of the study, effects of caffeine were tested on pre-diabetic, aged and obese mice. More research is yet to be done on humans.
Researchers have mentioned that the results indicate a new mode of action for coffee. It's the one which promotes protection and repair of heart muscles through mitochondrial p27. These results are capable of leading to better for the protecting heart muscles from damage.
However, it is still to be considered that the research was only done on mice. Researchers still need to be confirmed with the help of more clinical trials before people can start relying coffee for being helpful for those who have suffered from heart attack. There is some evidence which suggests that coffee might offer protection against some diseases. This effect could be possible because of effect of caffeine on p27.
Experts have also mentioned that the study doesn't infer that people start drinking more coffee in response to the study. It is only that people who already drink coffee can be reassured that drinking coffee can have some health benefits.
This is not the first study which has spoken about the health benefits of having coffee. A study conducted in 2017 stated that drinking coffee can reduce risk of death from heart diseases and other causes, as compared to people who don't drink coffee. Drinking around 3 to 4 cups of coffee in a day can be beneficial for health.
In fact, some studies have found that coffee can reduce risk of some cancers, gallstones, gout and type 2 diabetes. It can also reduce risk of liver conditions.
Apart from helping people with heart attack, coffee has numerous other health benefits:
1. It helps in improving energy levels and makes a person smarter. Coffee makes a person feel less tired and helps in increasing their energy levels. Psychoactive properties of caffeine are to be credited here. Also, studies have shown that coffee improves various aspects of brain function.
2. Coffee has excellent fat burning properties. Caffeine can aid fat burning. Caffeine is said to boost metabolic rate by 3-11%.
3. Caffeine in coffee can bring a significant improvement in physical performance. It increases adrenaline levels in the blood. Adrenaline is the fight or flight hormone which prepared our bodies for intense physical exertion. Caffeine makes fat cells break down body fat. It releases them into the blood as free fatty acids and make them available as fuel.
4. Coffee has some essential nutrients like riboflavin, manganese, potassium pantothenic acid, magnesium and niacin.
5. Studies have shown that coffee might help in reducing risks of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers are at 23 to 50% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes as compared to non-coffee drinkers.
6. Coffee can help in improving brain function and cut down risk of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and dementia.
7. Coffee can help people suffering from depression and make you happier.
However, despite the numerous health benefits of coffee, it must be taken into consideration that excess of anything is bad. More clinical trials are needed to confirm if 4 cups of coffee are good for heart health. Until then, consumption of coffee should be kept in controlled limits.