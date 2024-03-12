3 Common Habits That Can Sabotage Your Health Unknowingly

Skipping breakfast can make you gain weight

Are you trying to promote your overall health and well-being? Well, knowingly or unknowingly you might be doing certain things that are getting in the way of your efforts to be healthier. It can be hard to spot these mistakes. However, these can be detrimental to your health in more ways than one. Often, it is a challenge to break these habits. But creating awareness about the side effects of such habits plays a key role in eliminating these. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of the top 3 such habits that are alarming for your health. Read on to know more about these.

Top 3 unhealthy habits to break immediately

"Some habits are such that seem okay or we don't even pay attention to them. But these 3 things may not look alarming but are alarming for your health," she wrote in the caption of the video.

1. Sedentary lifestyle

"A sedentary lifestyle only adds to health complications," Nmami said in the video. Sitting for long hours might seem normal and a part of the daily routine. However, it can drastically increase the risk of developing health problems like obesity, type-2 diabetes and heart issues.

The nutritionist also mentioned that it can impair digestive health and nutrition absorption.

Therefore, it is of utmost importance to stay physically active. So, move more often to prevent these issues and stay healthy.

2. Not focusing on vitamin D intake

Vitamin D is crucial for your bones, teeth, mental health, muscles and more. "Having too little Vitamin D may not show immediate effects, but it can make you feel tired and lead to hair loss. It's crucial for bone health, immunity, and overall well-being. It also causes muscle cramps and low mood," the nutritionist mentioned.

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. Food sources of vitamin D include mushrooms, eggs, salmon and dairy products.

2. Skipping breakfast

"Your body requires a nutrient push in the morning to function for the whole day," mentions Nmami. It is common to skip breakfast. The nutritionist highlighted that skipping breakfast or having a late breakfast and not eating something within 30 minutes of waking up, might seem harmless, but it can affect your energy and focus throughout the day.

This unhealthy habit can also cause weight gain and other health problems. She further advised having some nuts soon after you wake up and eating a balanced breakfast for better overall health.

Eliminate these unhealthy habits and say hello to a healthier you!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.